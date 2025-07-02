Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Michigan State University product has skated in 400 games with Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken since 2018-19

DET-Appleton
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Mason Appleton to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.9 million.

Appleton, 29, spent the 2024-25 season with the Winnipeg Jets, recording 22 points (10-12-22), a plus-seven rating and 22 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward also finished with seven assists and 14 penalty minutes in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Appleton played the 2023-24 season with the Jets and set career highs in games played (82), goals (14), assists (22), points (36), plus/minus (+16), power play goals (2), shots (122), hits (107), blocks (44) and average time on ice (16:03). He also registered two assists and six penalty minutes in five postseason contests. Originally selected by Winnipeg in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Appleton has collected 138 points (57-81-138), a plus-35 rating and 124 penalty minutes in 400 games with the Jets and Seattle Kraken since 2018-19. Appleton also tallied 99 points (37-62-99), a plus-five rating and 81 penalty minutes in 120 games with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2017-20, earning a place on the AHL’s First All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team in 2017-18. He was named the recipient of the 2017-18 Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s most outstanding rookie after leading all freshmen in assists (44) and points (66) in 76 games.

Prior to turning professional, Appleton played two seasons at Michigan State University from 2015-17, where he recorded 53 points (17-36-53) and 69 penalty minutes in 72 games. Appleton led the Spartans in goals (12), assists (19) and points (31) in 35 games as a sophomore in 2016-17. He spent the entire 2014-15 campaign with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League, tallying 40 points (12-28-40) and 84 penalty minutes in 54 regular-season games, in addition to eight points (4-4-8) and 12 penalty minutes in seven postseason matchups. Appleton played three seasons at Notre Dame Academy in his hometown of Green Bay, Wis., from 2011-14, compiling 138 points (51-87-138) and 40 penalty minutes in 70 regular-season games, along with 24 points (11-13-24) and 14 penalty minutes in 16 playoff matchups. Appleton was a three-time All-State selection at Notre Dame Academy and scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the 2012 WIAA State Championship game. Appleton transferred to Notre Dame Academy after spending his freshman campaign at Ashwaubenon (Wis.) High School in 2010-11, picking up 38 points (15-23-38) and 12 penalty minutes in 23 regular-season games before adding seven points (2-5-7) in three playoff games.

