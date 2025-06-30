Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations.

Tarasenko, 33, skated in 80 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season and ranked among the team leaders with 11 goals (T7th), 22 assists (7th), 33 points (7th) and 133 shots (7th). The 6-foot, 222-pound forward scored his 300th career NHL goal on Feb. 8 vs. Tampa Bay. Tarasenko split the 2023-24 campaign between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers, recording 41 points (17-24-41), a plus-13 rating and 12 penalty minutes in 57 games with the Senators before tallying 14 points (6-8-14) in 19 regular-season games with the Panthers. Tarasenko helped the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup championship in 2024, logging nine points (5-4-9) in 24 postseason contests. He also captured a Stanley Cup title with St. Louis in 2019, finishing with 17 points (11-6-17) in 26 playoff matchups. Originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (16th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Tarasenko has compiled 662 points (304-358-662), a plus-61 rating and 203 penalty minutes in 831 games with the Blues, New York Rangers, Senators, Panthers and Red Wings since 2012-13. He has also registered 73 points (49-24-73) and 10 penalty minutes in 121 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Tarasenko has been selected to four NHL All-Star Games, including three-consecutive appearances from 2015-17. Additionally, Tarasenko was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2014-15 and 2015-16, and was a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2016-17.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Tarasenko played in parts of two seasons with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League prior to arriving in North America, totaling 41 points (19-22-41), a plus-22 rating and eight penalty minutes in 46 games from 2011-13. He was selected to the KHL All-Star Game in 2012 and 2013, but did not play in the 2013 edition. Tarasenko made his professional debut in the KHL with Sibir Novosibirsk, accumulating 91 points (47-44-91), a plus-24 rating and 43 penalty minutes in 161 games from 2008-12. On the international stage, Tarasenko has played for Russia at three IIHF World Championships (2011, 2015, 2021), earning a silver medal at the 2015 tournament. He also competed at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, netting two goals in four appearances. Tarasenko represented his country at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, dishing out one assist in five games. He skated in back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships in 2010 and 2011, captaining Russia to a gold medal in 2011 after registering 11 points (4-7-11) and a plus-eight rating in seven games. Tarasenko also claimed a silver medal at the 2009 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after racking up 15 points (8-7-15), a plus-seven rating and six penalty minutes in seven games.