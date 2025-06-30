Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Albert Johansson to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.125 million.

Johansson, 24, spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Red Wings, recording nine points (3-6-9) and 30 penalty minutes in 61 games. The 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman was the only NHL rookie blueliner to score two game-winning goals in 2024-25, accomplishing the feat on Jan. 10 vs. Chicago and March 16 vs. Vegas. Johansson played the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, logging 21 points (6-15-21), a plus-seven rating and 46 penalty minutes in 66 regular-season games. He also collected three assists and eight penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Johansson made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2022-23, notching 15 points (5-10-15) and 38 penalty minutes in 53 games. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (60th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson registered 36 points (11-25-36) and 84 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins from 2022-24.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Johansson spent parts of four seasons with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League from 2018-22, totaling 57 points (15-42-57), a plus-10 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 141 games. He also helped Färjestad BK win a SHL championship in 2022, tallying eight points (2-6-8) in 19 postseason contests. Johansson also logged 38 points (9-29-38) and 79 penalty minutes in 58 games with Färjestad BK’s under-20 squad, in addition to 36 points (14-22-36) and 14 penalty minutes in 50 games with the under-18 team and 26 points (11-15-26) and 82 penalty minutes in 56 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Johansson represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship alongside Red Wings teammates Lucas Raymond and Elmer Söderblom, recording three assists and four penalty minutes in five games. Johansson captured a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, tallying one assist and a plus-four rating in seven games. He also earned a silver medal with Sweden at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with two penalty minutes in five appearances.