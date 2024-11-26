‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

Detroit's young forward visits local school as part of 2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program

By Jonathan Mills
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- For Ms. Gaynor’s first-grade class at Madison Elementary School in Madison Heights, Mich., a Tuesday afternoon turned into a memory the students won’t soon forget.

As a benefit of participating in the 2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program, Marco Kasper surprised the first graders and read “Dino-Hockey” -- a book by Michigan-based author Lisa Wheeler -- to the class.

“It’s awesome being here,” Marco Kasper told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “Obviously it’s awesome for the kids, and just to see how happy they are to learn about the Red Wings and hockey in general. Giving back to the community is awesome, and I really like doing it.”

Presented by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Red Wings for Reading is a free program designed to support existing reading curriculum in K-5 classrooms across the state of Michigan by encouraging students to strengthen their literacy skills.

Kasper said reading a book like “Dino-Hockey,” which incorporates hockey terms in a fun and creative way, helps introduce kids to the sport.

“A lot of the best players became familiar with hockey when they were young,” Kasper said. “To get young kids familiar with hockey and get them to really like the game is important, then hopefully some of them will get out there on the ice.”

After reading, Kasper answered questions from the kids, who asked the Red Wings forward about the rules of hockey, how many wins does it take for a team to win the Stanley Cup and if he celebrates the same holidays that they do because he was born outside of the United States.

“To be honest, they gave me some hard questions,” Kasper said. “I liked answering the questions from the kids. They don’t have a filter, so they just ask whatever they have on their minds.”

To wrap up Tuesday’s visit, Kasper distributed drawstring bags that were filled with Red Wings-related goodies to the first graders before finding himself on the receiving end of several hugs.

Kasper said as an NHL player, he has a platform that he can use to make a positive difference.

“You can see that when you come here, these kids are so happy to see you,” Kasper said. “You’re doing this with the Red Wings logo on, and they know what that logo is. It’s just awesome to be here, get the kids to learn about the sport and get involved in reading.”

To learn more about the Red Wings for Reading program, click here.

