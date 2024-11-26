‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. -- For Ms. Gaynor’s first-grade class at Madison Elementary School in Madison Heights, Mich., a Tuesday afternoon turned into a memory the students won’t soon forget.
As a benefit of participating in the 2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program, Marco Kasper surprised the first graders and read “Dino-Hockey” -- a book by Michigan-based author Lisa Wheeler -- to the class.
“It’s awesome being here,” Marco Kasper told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “Obviously it’s awesome for the kids, and just to see how happy they are to learn about the Red Wings and hockey in general. Giving back to the community is awesome, and I really like doing it.”