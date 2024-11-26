‘Giving back to the community is awesome’: Kasper surprises, reads to first graders at Madison Elementary

Presented by the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Red Wings for Reading is a free program designed to support existing reading curriculum in K-5 classrooms across the state of Michigan by encouraging students to strengthen their literacy skills.

Kasper said reading a book like “Dino-Hockey,” which incorporates hockey terms in a fun and creative way, helps introduce kids to the sport.

“A lot of the best players became familiar with hockey when they were young,” Kasper said. “To get young kids familiar with hockey and get them to really like the game is important, then hopefully some of them will get out there on the ice.”

After reading, Kasper answered questions from the kids, who asked the Red Wings forward about the rules of hockey, how many wins does it take for a team to win the Stanley Cup and if he celebrates the same holidays that they do because he was born outside of the United States.