Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Bear led WHL’s Everett Silvertips with 82 points in 56 games during 2024-25 season

DET-Bear
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today selected forward Carter Bear in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bear played the 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips and ranked among the team leaders with 40 goals (1st), 42 assists (4th), 82 points (1st), a plus-33 rating (7th), 77 penalty minutes (2nd), 14 power play goals (1st), 27 power play points (T1st), two shorthanded goals (T2nd), nine game-winning goals (1st) and 185 shots (4th) in 56 games. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward earned a place on the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Bear spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Silvertips, recording 57 points (25-32-57), a plus-23 rating and 26 penalty minutes in 67 regular-season games, in addition to four assists in nine postseason contests. In total, Bear has compiled 141 points (66-75-141), a plus-53 rating and 103 penalty minutes in 142 WHL games with the Silvertips since 2022-23.

A native of Winnipeg, Man., Bear played the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Winnipeg Thrashers in the Manitoba U18 Hockey League, capturing Most Valuable Player honors and a spot on the league’s First All-Star Team after recording 59 points (32-27-59) and 24 penalty minutes in 31 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in three postseason matchups. Bear also spent the 2021-22 season with the Thrashers’ under-18 squad, notching 42 points (25-17-42) and 34 penalty minutes in 39 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three playoff games. Bear skated with Team Manitoba at the 2021-22 WHL Cup, finishing with one assist in five appearances.

Detroit currently has eight selections for the second day of the 2025 Entry Draft: one in the second round (44th overall), two in the third round (75th and 76th), one in the fourth round (119th), one in the fifth round (140th), one in the sixth round (172nd) and two in the seventh round (204th and 211th).

Bear Stats
- 0.03 MB
Download Bear Stats

News Feed

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Stars for Fan Appreciation Night on Monday

‘A great honor:’ Kane named Red Wings’ 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy nominee

RECAP: Kasper scores twice, including game-winner in OT, to send Red Wings past Lightning, 4-3

PREVIEW: Fighting to stay alive in the Wild-Card race, Detroit wraps up back-to-back set in Tampa Bay on Friday 

RECAP: Red Wings strike first on the road, but ultimately lose to Panthers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road trip, try for season sweep of Panthers on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings’ Wild-Card hopes take hit in 4-1 loss at Canadiens

PREVIEW: Focused on gaining ground in Wild-Card chase, Red Wings know what’s at stake going into Montreal on Tuesday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Talbot’s 30-save night on home ice helps Red Wings get past Panthers, 2-1 

PREVIEW: With points at a premium, Red Wings finish homestand against defending Stanley-Cup champion Panthers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings hold off visiting Hurricanes for a 5-3 ‘team win’

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes for Tigers Night on Friday

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings confident ‘in what we have in this room’ as they prepare for final multi-game homestand of 2024-25 regular season this weekend

RECAP: Talbot sharp, but Red Wings fall in overtime at Blues, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to put best foot forward against red-hot Blues on Tuesday 

Red Wings look ahead to April slate: ‘It comes down to winning hockey games ourselves’