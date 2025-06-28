Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today selected forward Carter Bear in the first round (13th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bear played the 2024-25 season with the Western Hockey League’s Everett Silvertips and ranked among the team leaders with 40 goals (1st), 42 assists (4th), 82 points (1st), a plus-33 rating (7th), 77 penalty minutes (2nd), 14 power play goals (1st), 27 power play points (T1st), two shorthanded goals (T2nd), nine game-winning goals (1st) and 185 shots (4th) in 56 games. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward earned a place on the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Bear spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Silvertips, recording 57 points (25-32-57), a plus-23 rating and 26 penalty minutes in 67 regular-season games, in addition to four assists in nine postseason contests. In total, Bear has compiled 141 points (66-75-141), a plus-53 rating and 103 penalty minutes in 142 WHL games with the Silvertips since 2022-23.

A native of Winnipeg, Man., Bear played the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Winnipeg Thrashers in the Manitoba U18 Hockey League, capturing Most Valuable Player honors and a spot on the league’s First All-Star Team after recording 59 points (32-27-59) and 24 penalty minutes in 31 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in three postseason matchups. Bear also spent the 2021-22 season with the Thrashers’ under-18 squad, notching 42 points (25-17-42) and 34 penalty minutes in 39 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three playoff games. Bear skated with Team Manitoba at the 2021-22 WHL Cup, finishing with one assist in five appearances.

Detroit currently has eight selections for the second day of the 2025 Entry Draft: one in the second round (44th overall), two in the third round (75th and 76th), one in the fourth round (119th), one in the fifth round (140th), one in the sixth round (172nd) and two in the seventh round (204th and 211th).