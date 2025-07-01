Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Former center, Head Coach and General Manager’s Detroit legacy will be forever remembered

DET-Delvecchio
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Synonymous with Hockeytown and one of the most distinguished figures in Detroit Red Wings franchise history, Alexander (Alex) Peter Delvecchio passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, July 1, leaving behind an impeccable legacy of character, dedication, and humility both on and off the ice.

The Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup champion made an indelible mark on the Red Wings organization throughout his 27-year career, starting first as a premier center and eventual captain of the team before becoming the franchise’s Head Coach and General Manager.

“I am honored to have known our dear friend and Red Wings legend, Alex Delvecchio,” said Marian Ilitch. “Alex was a cherished part of the Red Wings family, and I’m grateful for the years my husband Mike and I shared with him, as well as the remarkable legacy he leaves behind—both in the rafters of the arena and in the hearts of Red Wings fans everywhere. My heartfelt condolences go out to the Delvecchio family during this time of loss.”

“The Detroit Red Wings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Alex Delvecchio – a true Red Wings great whose contributions to our team, our city, and the game of hockey will never be forgotten,” said Detroit Red Wings Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch. “Alex embodied what it means to be a Red Wing: loyalty, humility, and excellence on and off the ice. For over two decades, including 12 as captain of the Red Wings, Alex earned the reputation as one of the best two-way forwards in NHL history. Following his Hall of Fame career, he continued to represent the Red Wings with class and distinction as both an executive and ambassador. Our thoughts are with the Delvecchio family and all those who were fortunate enough to know and admire Alex. His legacy will forever be remembered as part of Red Wings history and Hockeytown.”

Born on Dec. 4, 1931, in Fort William, Ontario, Delvecchio played minor hockey in his hometown before beginning his professional hockey career with the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals, with whom he suited up for during the 1950-51 season. After making his NHL debut with Detroit on March 25, 1951, Delvecchio embarked on an impressive 24-year NHL playing career, all with the Red Wings, helping them capture three Stanley Cup championships (1952, 1954, 1955).

Known as a two-way forward with an impressive offensive skillset, Delvecchio finished among the top 10 scorers in the NHL 10 times in 14 seasons from 1955-56 to 1968-69. That 1968-69 season, one of the very best of his career with 58 assists and 25 goals, also saw the star forward become just the third NHL player to score 1,000 points, joining both Gordie Howe and Jean Beliveau.

Delvecchio, who centered Detroit’s famous “Production Line” between fellow Red Wings legends Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe, retired from the NHL on Nov. 7, 1973. At the time of his retirement, Delvecchio ranked second in franchise history for games played (1,550), goals (456), assists (825), points (1,281), power-play goals (111), power-play points (376), short-handed goals (15), game-winning goals (75) and shots (3,129).

The Winged Wheel remained a major part of Delvecchio’s life following his playing career, as he went on to coach the Red Wings for four seasons (1973-77) and was named General Manager in 1974, serving in both roles until 1977. That same year, Delvecchio was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and entered the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

As the owner of some of the biggest moments in Red Wings history, including a two-goal performance in Game 7 of the 1955 Stanley Cup Final and seven goals in Detroit’s 1956 Stanley Cup run, Delvecchio, in addition to being named one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest NHL Players as part of the League’s year-long centennial celebration, has his No. 10 jersey hanging in the rafters and a bronze statue on the Via concourse of Little Caesars Arena.

But Delvecchio did more than just lace up his skates for Detroit, which he proudly represented at 13 NHL All-Star Games during his career. He embraced his teammates, the community and Hockeytown faithful. A three-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner (1959, 1966, 1969) and finalist on several other occasions, Delvecchio represented everything good about the game of hockey.

Delvecchio is survived by his wife Judy and their five children, 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

