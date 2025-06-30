Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Jonatan Berggren to a one-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.825 million.

Berggren, 24, spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Red Wings, recording 24 points (12-12-24) and 14 penalty minutes in 75 games. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound forward split the 2023-24 campaign between the Red Wings and American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, logging six points (2-4-6) and two penalty minutes in 12 games with Detroit. Berggren also skated in 53 regular-season games with Grand Rapids in 2023-24 and ranked among the team leaders with 24 goals (1st), 32 assists (1st), 56 points (1st), 58 penalty minutes (T2nd), four power play goals (T3rd), 19 power play points (1st), four game-winning goals (T1st) and a 15.4 shooting percentage (1st). Additionally, Berggren paced the Griffins with 10 points (5-5-10) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the club reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Berggren has registered 58 points (29-29-58) and 32 penalty minutes in 154 NHL games since 2022-23. He also compiled 127 points (49-78-127) and 84 penalty minutes in 130 AHL games with the Griffins from 2021-24, representing the club at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to arriving in North America, Berggren played for Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, tying for the team lead with 45 points (12-33-45) in 49 games during the 2020-21 season before adding four assists in 12 postseason contests. In all, Berggren notched 60 points (14-46-60), a plus-seven rating and 28 penalty minutes in 99 games with Skellefteå AIK in Sweden's top professional league from 2017-21. Berggren also registered 69 points (24-45-69), a plus-19 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 67 games for Skellefteå's under-20 squad from 2016-18. The Uppsala, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying seven points (2-5-7), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in eight games. Berggren earned a bronze medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording five points (1-4-5) in seven games. He captured a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Under-18 Championship after leading the team with 10 points (5-5-10) in seven games, and also won bronze after picking up five points (3-2-5) in five games at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament. Berggren won a gold medal with Sweden during the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying three points (2-1-3) in six games.