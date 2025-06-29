Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

LOS ANGELES -- As much as the NHL Entry Draft revolves around an organization injecting young talent into its prospect pipeline, trades involving established players can also occur during the annual two-day event.

The Detroit Red Wings did both on Day 2 of this year’s Draft, making seven picks and three trades, including acquiring goalie John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks, during Rounds 2-7 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.

“We don’t necessarily draft by position,” Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said via Zoom on Saturday afternoon. “We always try, at this stage of where we’re at, to get the best prospect and we put them in that order…We’re happy with what we were able to accomplish here in the Draft. We like all the kids that we got. We’re excited about Carter [Bear] in the first round, that type of player who will fit in very well for us – a left winger. He’ll be good.

“The remainder of the group here were all good prospects. We were able to get a couple of defensemen, several forwards… We add another goaltender…We’ll see if he can develop over time as well. Again, our scouts feel good about it. We were able to address some needs as far as depth in the prospect pool. We’ll try to do our best and be patient, develop them, help them along the way to become professional players and hopefully play for the Red Wings.”