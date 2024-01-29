Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

Red Wings’ No. 9 overall pick in 2023 NHL Entry Draft adjusting to new WHL club, working towards professional hockey goals

MicrosoftTeams-image (28)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.

After opening the 2023-24 season on a point-per-game pace (26 points in 26 games) with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Nate Danielson was traded to the Portland Winterhawks just before this year’s Western Hockey League trade deadline on Jan. 10.

And with eight points (two goals, six assists) in his first six games with the Winterhawks, the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect said he is settling in with his new club on and off the ice.

“It’s been really good,” Danielson recently told DetroitRedWings.com about his experience in Portland. “It’s my first time getting traded, so it feels a little bit different and will take some getting used to. I really enjoy it here so far and it’s been nice to get to know everybody.”

Danielson was dealt to the Winterhawks five days after representing Team Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Edmonton native finished with three points in five tournament games.

“Once he got traded, (Winterhawks President, General Manager and Head Coach) Mike Johnston gave him some time to go home before he met the team,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said on Jan. 25. “It was a great acquisition by Mike. Nate can absolutely play anywhere in your lineup.”

Cleary said Danielson made a strong first impression at the Red Wings’ 2023 Development Camp.

“He had a foundation that was so solid,” Cleary said about Danielson. “I didn’t really need to harp on a lot of things. It was more maybe the small details. He’s the type of kid, even before he got drafted, who was a tenacious 200-foot player.”

Danielson, who was selected No. 9 overall by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, said participating in his first NHL training camp and preseason this fall helped him understand what it takes to reach the sport’s highest level.

“That was a super good experience for me,” Danielson said. “Just to be able to play with and against those guys was huge for me. Being able to push myself like that and play against people who are bigger, stronger and faster, I love to push myself. I think that’s how you get better.”

Danielson held his own against NHL players in the preseason, earning two goals and two assists in five games, but the 6-foot-2, 186-pound forward wants to add strength to sustain success against the best.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in the gym,” Danielson said. “I think that will help to prepare me for next year when making that jump to pro. I think getting stronger is probably the biggest thing, as well as getting quicker and explosive are what I always work on too.”

Danielson said he frequently talks with the Red Wings Player Development staff, especially Cleary.

“We’ll do Zoom calls, go over game clips and see how things are going,” said Danielson, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with Detroit in July. “It’s a busy schedule, but they obviously understand it. Just having them to talk to and get their point of view on things is nice. They’ve been awesome.”

Danielson carries a calm, quiet confidence with how he speaks and skates. But behind that demeanor is a hard-working player who is intrinsically motivated.

“At 19, he’s just really mature,” Cleary said about Danielson. “He’s really competitive and a serious person. I’m going to help him with small details. He’s already so good positionally. He knows where to be as a centerman and has a good head for the game. He’s going to be a good Red Wing for us.”

