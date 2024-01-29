Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.
After opening the 2023-24 season on a point-per-game pace (26 points in 26 games) with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Nate Danielson was traded to the Portland Winterhawks just before this year’s Western Hockey League trade deadline on Jan. 10.
And with eight points (two goals, six assists) in his first six games with the Winterhawks, the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect said he is settling in with his new club on and off the ice.
“It’s been really good,” Danielson recently told DetroitRedWings.com about his experience in Portland. “It’s my first time getting traded, so it feels a little bit different and will take some getting used to. I really enjoy it here so far and it’s been nice to get to know everybody.”