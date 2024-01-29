Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

Danielson was dealt to the Winterhawks five days after representing Team Canada at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship, which ran from Dec. 26 - Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Edmonton native finished with three points in five tournament games.

“Once he got traded, (Winterhawks President, General Manager and Head Coach) Mike Johnston gave him some time to go home before he met the team,” Red Wings Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said on Jan. 25. “It was a great acquisition by Mike. Nate can absolutely play anywhere in your lineup.”

Cleary said Danielson made a strong first impression at the Red Wings’ 2023 Development Camp.

“He had a foundation that was so solid,” Cleary said about Danielson. “I didn’t really need to harp on a lot of things. It was more maybe the small details. He’s the type of kid, even before he got drafted, who was a tenacious 200-foot player.”

Danielson, who was selected No. 9 overall by Detroit in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, said participating in his first NHL training camp and preseason this fall helped him understand what it takes to reach the sport’s highest level.

“That was a super good experience for me,” Danielson said. “Just to be able to play with and against those guys was huge for me. Being able to push myself like that and play against people who are bigger, stronger and faster, I love to push myself. I think that’s how you get better.”

Danielson held his own against NHL players in the preseason, earning two goals and two assists in five games, but the 6-foot-2, 186-pound forward wants to add strength to sustain success against the best.