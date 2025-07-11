Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, in conjunction with the Dallas Stars, today announced that the 2025 NHL Prospect Games will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. A complete roster for the two-day event will be announced at a later date.
2025 NHL PROSPECT GAMES SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 13th
HOME
VISITOR
RINK
8:00 p.m. ET
Dallas
vs.
Detroit
Comerica Center
Sunday, September 14th
7:00 p.m. ET
Detroit
vs.
Dallas
Comerica Center
TICKETS: Tickets for all NHL Prospect Games will require fans to reserve free general admission tickets. Tickets will be available beginning on Sept. 5 at DallasStars.com/ProspectGames.
STREAMING: More information on streaming of the 2025 NHL Prospect Games between Detroit and Dallas will be released at a later date.
Please note that information regarding the Detroit Red Wings 2025 Training Camp in Traverse City and the Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids will be sent at a later date.