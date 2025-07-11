Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars announce 2025 NHL Prospect Games schedule

TICKETS: Tickets for all NHL Prospect Games will require fans to reserve free general admission tickets. Tickets will be available beginning on Sept. 5 at DallasStars.com/ProspectGames.

STREAMING: More information on streaming of the 2025 NHL Prospect Games between Detroit and Dallas will be released at a later date.

Please note that information regarding the Detroit Red Wings 2025 Training Camp in Traverse City and the Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids will be sent at a later date.