Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

2025 AHL Hall of Fame Inductee spent parts of three seasons as Goaltending Coach with OHL’s Windsor Spitfires

Leighton_WEB (2)
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman today announced that the team has hired Michael Leighton as Goaltending Coach.

Leighton, 44, joins the organization after spending parts of three seasons as Goaltending Coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires from 2021-24. During his tenure with the Spitfires, Leighton helped the team win back-to-back Western Conference regular-season titles in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Spitfires also clinched a berth in the 2022 OHL Championship Series, falling to the Hamilton Bulldogs in seven games. Leighton began his coaching career after playing 18 seasons of professional hockey from 2001-19.

Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, Leighton posted a 37-43-10-4 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, a 0.900 save percentage and four shutouts in 110 regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes. Leighton became the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to earn a shutout in his NHL debut, stopping all 31 shots he faced in a goalless tie on Jan. 8, 2003 vs. Phoenix. He also logged an 8-4 record with a 2.54 goals-against average, a 0.913 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 postseason contests, helping the Flyers reach the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Leighton tied an NHL record for most shutouts in a single Stanley Cup Playoff series, collecting three shutouts in five starts during the 2010 Eastern Conference Final vs. Montréal.

Leighton also played parts of 15 seasons in the American Hockey League, earning induction into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2025. In total, Leighton compiled a 250-186-55 record with a 2.38 goals-against average, a 0.916 save percentage and 50 shutouts in 507 AHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, Rochester Americans, Portland Pirates, Philadelphia/Adirondack Phantoms, Albany River Rats, Rockford IceHogs, Charlotte Checkers, Syracuse Crunch, Chicago Wolves, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Ontario Reign and Utica Comets. His 50 shutouts are the most by a goaltender in AHL history, surpassing the mark held by Johnny Bower (45). Leighton also owned a 13-12 record with a 1.67 goals-against average, a 0.946 save percentage and five shutouts in 28 Calder Cup Playoff games. He holds the AHL record for most saves in a single game, stopping 98-of-101 shots in a five-overtime contest with Albany on April 24, 2008 vs. Philadelphia.

Leighton played in five AHL All-Star Classics (2002, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2017) and was named the recipient of the 2007-08 Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the league’s most outstanding goaltender after finishing with a 28-25-4 record with a 2.10 goals-against average, a 0.931 save percentage and seven shutouts in 58 appearances with Albany. Leighton also earned a place on the AHL’s Rookie Team in 2001-02 after logging a 27-16-8 record with a 2.14 goals-against average, a 0.920 save percentage and six shutouts in 52 games with Norfolk. Additionally, Leighton spent the 2013-14 campaign with Donbass Donetsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, showing a 20-16-6 record with a 1.74 goals-against average, a 0.933 save percentage and six shutouts in 42 regular-season games. He also tallied a 3-4 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage in eight Gagarin Cup Playoff games.

A native of Petrolia, Ont., Leighton played three seasons with the Spitfires prior to turning professional, posting a 53-47-9 record with a 3.30 goals-against average, a 0.903 save percentage and three shutouts in 124 OHL games from 1998-01. Leighton also made 46 appearances with the Petrolia Jets in the Western Ontario Hockey League from 1996-98.

News Feed

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK

RECAP: Red Wings recognize 'incredible' fans, cap 2024-25 regular-season home slate with 6-4 win over Stars