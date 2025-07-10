Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper has been named the 2024-25 Red Wings Rookie of the Year by the Detroit Sports Media (DSM).

Kasper, 21, skated in 77 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season and ranked among the NHL’s rookie leaders with 19 goals (T4th), 18 assists (8th), 37 points (7th), 34 penalty minutes (T10th), three game-winning goals (T5th), one overtime goal (T3rd) and 145 shots (5th). The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward recorded the most points by a Red Wings rookie in a single season since Lucas Raymond (23-34-57 in 82 GP) and Moritz Seider (7-43-50 in 82 GP) both reached the 50-point mark in 2021-22. Kasper picked up his first career NHL point with an assist in his season debut on Oct. 19 at Nashville and scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 15 at Anaheim. He also netted his first career overtime goal on April 11 at Tampa Bay. Kasper (21 years, 3 days) became the fourth-youngest player in Red Wings history at the time of his first career overtime goal, behind Steve Yzerman on Oct. 26, 1983 (18 years, 170 days), Raymond on Nov. 27, 2021 (19 years, 244 days) and Seider on Nov. 6, 2021 (20 years, 214 days).

Originally selected by the Red Wings in the first round (8th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kasper logged two points (1-1-2) and seven penalty minutes in two appearances with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins to begin the 2024-25 campaign. The Innsbruck, Austria, native spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins, recording 35 points (14-21-35), a plus-nine rating and 30 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games, in addition to seven points (4-3-7) and 14 penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Kasper made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on April 2, 2023 at Toronto, recording one shot and three hits in 14:59 of ice time.

The DSM Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award dates back to the 1948-49 NHL season. Previous recipients of the award include Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and four Calder Memorial Trophy winners: Seider, Roger Crozier, Glenn Hall and Terry Sawchuk.