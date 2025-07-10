Marco Kasper named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

2022 First-round pick was tied for fourth among NHL Rookies with 19 goals in 2024-25

DET-Kasper
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper has been named the 2024-25 Red Wings Rookie of the Year by the Detroit Sports Media (DSM).

Kasper, 21, skated in 77 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season and ranked among the NHL’s rookie leaders with 19 goals (T4th), 18 assists (8th), 37 points (7th), 34 penalty minutes (T10th), three game-winning goals (T5th), one overtime goal (T3rd) and 145 shots (5th). The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward recorded the most points by a Red Wings rookie in a single season since Lucas Raymond (23-34-57 in 82 GP) and Moritz Seider (7-43-50 in 82 GP) both reached the 50-point mark in 2021-22. Kasper picked up his first career NHL point with an assist in his season debut on Oct. 19 at Nashville and scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 15 at Anaheim. He also netted his first career overtime goal on April 11 at Tampa Bay. Kasper (21 years, 3 days) became the fourth-youngest player in Red Wings history at the time of his first career overtime goal, behind Steve Yzerman on Oct. 26, 1983 (18 years, 170 days), Raymond on Nov. 27, 2021 (19 years, 244 days) and Seider on Nov. 6, 2021 (20 years, 214 days).

Originally selected by the Red Wings in the first round (8th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kasper logged two points (1-1-2) and seven penalty minutes in two appearances with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins to begin the 2024-25 campaign. The Innsbruck, Austria, native spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Griffins, recording 35 points (14-21-35), a plus-nine rating and 30 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games, in addition to seven points (4-3-7) and 14 penalty minutes in nine Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Kasper made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on April 2, 2023 at Toronto, recording one shot and three hits in 14:59 of ice time.

The DSM Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award dates back to the 1948-49 NHL season. Previous recipients of the award include Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and four Calder Memorial Trophy winners: Seider, Roger Crozier, Glenn Hall and Terry Sawchuk.

Previous DSM Red Wings Rookie of the Year Award Winners

2024-25 - Marco Kasper           
2003-04 - Niklas Kronwall
1966-67 - None awarded
2023-24 - None awarded
2002-03 - Henrik Zetterberg      
1965-66 - Bert Marshall
2022-23 - Jonatan Berggren
2001-02 - Pavel Datsyuk
1964-65 - Roger Crozier
2021-22 - Moritz Seider  
2000-01 - None awarded
1963-64 - Pit Martin
2019-21 - None awarded
1999-00 - Jiri Fischer      
1962-63 - Doug Barkley
2018-19 - Filip Hronek    
1982-98 - None awarded
1961-62 - Bruce MacGregor
2017-18 - Martin Frk
1980-81 - John Barrett
1960-61 - Hank Bassen
2016-17 - Anthony Mantha
1979-80 - Mike Foligno
1959-60 - Murray Oliver  
2015-16 - Dylan Larkin    
1978-79 - Willie Huber
1958-59 - Len Lunde
2014-15 - Petr Mrazek
1977-78 - Dale McCourt  
1957-58 - Don Poile
2013-14 - Danny DeKeyser      
1976-77 - Jim Nahrgang 
1956-57 - Billy Dea
2012-13 - Gustav Nyquist
1975-76 - Michel Bergeron
1955-56 - Glenn Hall
2011-12 - Cory Emmerton
1974-75 - Bill Lochead
1954-55 - None awarded
2010-11 - Jakub Kindl
1973-74 - Bill Hogaboam
1953-54 - Bill Dineen
2009-10 - Jimmy Howard
1972-73 - Henry Boucha
1952-53 - Marcel Bonin   
2008-09 - Jonathan Ericsson
1971-72 - Marcel Dionne
1951-52 - Glen Skov
2007-08 - Derek Meech  
1970-71 - Tom Webster  
1950-51 - Terry Sawchuk
2006-07 - Jiri Hudler
1969-70 - Al Karlander
1949-50 - Steve Black
2005-06 - Johan Franzen
1968-69 - Paul Popiel
1948-49 - Max McNab
2004-05 - None awarded
1967-68 - Gary Jarrett/Roy Edwards

