Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

DETROIT – Last Thursday, Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman met with the media to discuss the first few days of 2025 NHL Free Agency, among other pressing topics, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings checked off several boxes before the market officially opened, re-signing defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto to a one-year, two-way contract extension on June 26 before re-upping blueliner William Lagesson to a two-year deal on June 27.

Then, on Day 2 of this year’s NHL Entry Draft (June 28), Detroit acquired goalie John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for netminder Petr Mrazek as well as a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round selection.

Last Monday (June 30) was also busy for the Red Wings, who traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations. The club also re-signed defenseman Albert Johansson to a two-year contract extension and agreed to terms on fresh one-year deals with forwards Jonatan Berggren and Patrick Kane.

Last Tuesday saw Detroit sign two defensemen --- Ian Mitchell and Jacob Bernard-Docker --- and two forwards -- James van Riemsdyk and John Leonard – each to one-year free-agent contracts. And last Wednesday, the Red Wings re-signed forward Elmer Soderblom to a two-year extension and inked forward Mason Appleton to a two-year free-agent deal.

“Today, I think our team is a little bit more competitive,” Yzerman said. “Maybe constructed a little better than it was at this stage last year, so I’m hopeful that we take a step…Overall, I think we’re a little bit better. How many points does that translate to in the season? We’re going to find out.”