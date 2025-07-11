2025 Development Camp helped guide Red Wings’ young talent ‘in the right way’

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings’ 2025 Development Camp -- which saw 31 players go through four jam-packed days of on-ice sessions, off-ice workouts and educational presentations at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center -- officially wrapped up last Thursday.

And what a productive Development Camp it was.

“We all know these kids are young and have to get stronger in different areas, but it’s also great for them,” Assistant Director of Player Development Dan Cleary said of the Red Wings’ annual Development Camp last Thursday. “I’ve noticed their personality has changed after their first [Development Camp]. Then they come back, they’re more comfortable…It’s great for these guys to get to know each other, see what it’s all about, be around LCA, this incredible facility. We have such great people here -- trainers, therapists. It’s a good experience for them, but it’s not an evaluation…So many different aspects and people that makes this go smoothly.”