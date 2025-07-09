‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Signing a two-year free-agent contract with the Detroit Red Wings last Wednesday made a lot of sense, especially from a hockey and personal perspective, for Mason Appleton.
“When you go through the Free Agency process, you try to evaluate which teams you think you would fit right in and right from the start of things,” Appleton told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “I thought Detroit was a great fit for me on the ice. And then off the ice, it made a lot of sense too with my wife and I being from Wisconsin, it’s a lot closer than some other teams. It just seemed like the right fit. Free Agency kicks off, it’s a stressful time, and things happen that you wouldn’t expect but at the end of the day we were very happy to end up in Detroit. It’s a team that I believe is right there to make the playoffs and just needs to keep pushing. Hopefully, I can be a piece that kind of gets us over that hump.”
Appleton, a native of Green Bay, Wisc., spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Winnipeg Jets, recording 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 71 regular-season games before tallying seven assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.
Winnipeg took Appleton in the sixth round (No. 168 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and the 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward has compiled 138 points (57 goals, 81 assists) in 400 career NHL games with the Jets and Seattle Kraken, who selected him in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, since 2018-19.