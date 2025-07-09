‘A team and city that I believe in’: Appleton excited after inking two-year free-agent deal with Red Wings

29-year-old forward wants to help lift Detroit to new heights in 2025-26

DET_Appleton_07.09.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Signing a two-year free-agent contract with the Detroit Red Wings last Wednesday made a lot of sense, especially from a hockey and personal perspective, for Mason Appleton.

“When you go through the Free Agency process, you try to evaluate which teams you think you would fit right in and right from the start of things,” Appleton told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “I thought Detroit was a great fit for me on the ice. And then off the ice, it made a lot of sense too with my wife and I being from Wisconsin, it’s a lot closer than some other teams. It just seemed like the right fit. Free Agency kicks off, it’s a stressful time, and things happen that you wouldn’t expect but at the end of the day we were very happy to end up in Detroit. It’s a team that I believe is right there to make the playoffs and just needs to keep pushing. Hopefully, I can be a piece that kind of gets us over that hump.”

Appleton, a native of Green Bay, Wisc., spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Winnipeg Jets, recording 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 71 regular-season games before tallying seven assists in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Winnipeg took Appleton in the sixth round (No. 168 overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and the 6-foot-2, 194-pound forward has compiled 138 points (57 goals, 81 assists) in 400 career NHL games with the Jets and Seattle Kraken, who selected him in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, since 2018-19.

Appleton may be joining the Red Wings as a newcomer, but to the less experienced players in Detroit’s dressing room, he’ll be a veteran presence.

“I’m going to go about my work and hopefully, it’s noticed, and guys follow suit with that,” the 29-year-old said. “When something needs to be spoken up about, and I feel there’s a time to do it, I’ll chip in my two cents. But I’m not a guy that just talks to talk or a big motivator in that sense. Obviously, there’s guys in the room that do that and have that role. For me, it’s kind of just leading by example.”

Also, on the growth in his game over the years, Appleton, who is approaching his eighth NHL season, said striving for consistency has been a central component.

“You can kind of have more ups and downs when you’re young and still trying to figure out the League, but I try to pride myself on being the same player game in and game out, and I think I’ve built towards that over these past few years,” he said. “I’m just trying to be the same version of myself every single game.”

Appleton describes himself as a 200-foot forward who “can chip in offensively when needed but definitely is relied upon defensively to close out games and play hard,” and his hard-nosed attitude should provide a boost to the Red Wings.

“When you look at Free Agency, you want to go to a team you believe in,” Appleton said. “A team that you think is pushing for the playoffs or pushing to win the Stanley Cup. I think when you look at the Red Wings’ lineup, you have a lot of high-end skill up front, a good amount of scoring touch and playmaking. Obviously, to get [Patrick] Kane back was a big one and then you add John Gibson, who has been a good goaltender in this League for a long time too.”

Reuniting with former Jets teammates Andrew Copp and Ben Chiarot also has Appleton eager for this new chapter in his career.

“Copper is a guy who I’ve been talking to a lot as this whole process played out,” Appleton said. “Kind of bouncing things off him, asking him questions. He’s one of my good buddies. We’ve stayed in contact since he left Winnipeg a few years back, so he’s a guy who I’ve chatted with a lot recently. I also have a bunch of buddies who I went to [Michigan State University] with, so I’m excited to see those faces too.”

Altogether, there is a belief that Appleton has in himself, and the Red Wings, that looks to be a real strength next season.

“Detroit is a team that had a lot of success for a really long time,” Appleton said. “I think that getting this team back in the playoffs would just be huge, and the sky is the limit from there. You just have to get your foot in the door and then anything can happen. It’s a team and city that I believe in, and I’m super excited to get things rocking there.”

News Feed

Yzerman recaps beginning of 2025 NHL Free Agency, Red Wings’ offseason so far

Red Wings hire Michael Leighton as goaltending coach

Red Wings sign Mason Appleton to two-year contract

Red Wings sign John Leonard to one-year contract

Red Wings sign James Van Riemsdyk to one-year contract

Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

Red Wings mourn the passing of franchise icon and Hall of Famer Alex Delvecchio 

Red Wings sign Jacob Bernard-Docker to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Gibson ‘really privileged and honored’ to join Red Wings

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Jonatan Berggren to one-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Albert Johansson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations

Red Wings release 2025 Development Camp roster

Red Wings wrap up weekend in Los Angeles with Day 2 of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings acquire John Gibson from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Petr Mrázek, a second-round pick in 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Bear ‘speechless’ after being selected by Red Wings at No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select forward Carter Bear 13th overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Red Wings sign William Lagesson to two-year contract extension

Red Wings sign Antti Tuomisto to one-year, two-way contract extension

Detroit Red Wings Centennial: 100 Years of Hockeytown

Red Wings announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

DeBrincat takes ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ flight with Blue Angels

More consistency an important goal for Seider, Red Wings following 2024-25 campaign

Grateful for NHL experience with Red Wings in 2024-25, Cossa focused on next steps

Adjustments part of process for Danielson in first full AHL season with Griffins

Postava ‘so proud and happy’ after signing two-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Confidence helps Johansson navigate rookie campaign with Red Wings

‘Excited to sign with my favorite childhood team’: Kiiskinen inks three-year, entry-level contract with Red Wings

Talbot expecting himself, Detroit to build on 2024-25 season

Lombardi ‘happy’ hard work paid off in strong return from midseason injury with Griffins

Petry sought to make the most of injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign

Watson takes stock of Griffins’ 2024-25 season, turns page to summer

Following 2024-25 season split between Grand Rapids and Detroit, Soderblom riding confidence into summer

Comfortability with Griffins aiding Tuomisto, who wants to ‘keep developing and pushing forward’

2024-25 Red Wings for Reading program impacted 10,000 students in metro Detroit

Red Wings will pick No. 13 overall in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Personal expectations, growing more consistent motivates Lyon after 2024-25 season with Red Wings

Yzerman, McLellan discuss takeaways from Red Wings’ 2024-25 season and offseason focus

Brandsegg-Nygård, Sandin-Pellikka soaking up first AHL opportunity with Griffins

Red Wings reflect on 2024-25 season, know there’s 'a lot of things to learn from’

Red Wings assign Elmer Söderblom to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings close out 2024-25 regular season with 4-3 overtime loss in Toronto

PREVIEW: Continuing to build game important to Red Wings, who aim to finish 2024-25 regular season strong in Toronto on Thursday

RECAP: Red Wings handle Devils on the road, 5-2, for third straight win

Petry’s strong commitment to community earns nomination for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

PREVIEW: Red Wings face Devils in front end of back-to-back road set on Wednesday

Red Wings reassign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Axel Sandin-Pellikka to Grand Rapids from Skellefteå AIK