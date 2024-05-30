Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS -- When Elmer Soderblom first arrived in North America two summers ago, the Detroit Red Wings forward prospect knew it would take time to get comfortable with a new life on and off the ice.

The adjustment process is still ongoing for Soderblom, but the 22-year-old said he felt the game slowed down mentally throughout his 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“I feel way more comfortable,” Soderblom recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “It’s a learning process to switch from the big surface in Europe to the ice as well as the style of play here. I’m adjusting pretty well, getting better. I’m also learning to play a different type of game. It feels like it’s getting better.”

In his first full AHL regular season, Soderblom earned 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 61 games.

“Sometimes you feel you can do better, but it’s been about taking steps every day,” Soderblom said. “I’m just trying to see this season as another opportunity to improve. I’m focusing on what type of player I want to become, so just learning every day.”

The 6-foot-8, 248-pound forward also earned two points (one goal, one assist) in seven Calder Cup Playoffs games, providing a physical presence for the Griffins during their first postseason appearance since 2018-19.