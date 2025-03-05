Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned center Sheldon Dries to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Dries, 30, has skated in 48 games with the Griffins during the 2024-25 season and ranks among the team leaders with 19 goals (T1st), 27 points (5th), a plus-six rating (T3rd), 29 penalty minutes (T9th), three power play goals (T4th), six power play points (T5th), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), six game-winning goals (1st) and 108 shots (4th). The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks and placed among the team leaders with 29 goals (1st), 23 assists (7th), 52 points (T3rd), a plus-six rating (5th), 45 penalty minutes (6th), six power play goals (T2nd), 16 power play points (3rd), four shorthanded goals (1st), two game-winning goals (T7th) and 167 shots (1st) in 55 games. Dries also recorded three points (1-2-3) in six Calder Cup Playoff games with Abbotsford. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has tallied 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 231 points (132-99-231), a plus-32 rating and 251 penalty minutes in 322 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as team captain during his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns. In total, Dries racked up 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Prior to his collegiate career, Dries logged 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, collecting seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four games.