PREVIEW: Red Wings expecting competitive clash against visiting Bruins on Saturday

DETROIT -- Ten regular-season games remain for the Detroit Red Wings, who are trying to keep pace in the race for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot and will host the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

Set to wrap up their three-game season series with an 8 p.m. puck drop (TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ABC/ESPN+ and radio coverage on WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit), the Red Wings (33-33-6; 72 points) enter Saturday three points ahead of the Bruins (30-34-9; 69 points) and three points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have one game in hand, for the second Wild-Card spot.

“You look at the position we’re in, it seems like no one has really taken advantage of that second Wild-Card spot,” Patrick Kane said. “That’s what we’re looking for. I think it’s nice to have those intentions, but at the same time it’s important to go out, make sure we’re doing the job and playing the right way. Sometimes you think about the end result a little too much instead of the process and you get ahead of yourself a little bit. We got to stay in the moment and worry about the one tonight.”