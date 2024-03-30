RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

Fabbri and Larkin each light the lamp for Detroit, which matches point total (80) from 2022-23 season

By Jonathan Mills
SUNRISE, Fla. -- While the Detroit Red Wings couldn’t stave off the Florida Panthers in a 3-2 shootout loss at Amerant Bank Arena, captain Dylan Larkin believes his club should be proud of its all-around effort on Saturday afternoon against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

“We played hard, blocked a lot of shots and guys were battling through the flu,” said Larkin, who did not play for most of the first period after taking a shot off his left leg just 28 seconds into the game. “We can take a lot of pride off that performance and it’s something we can build off. You saw the response when they went up 2-1, and we battled. We played for each other and stayed disciplined. It comes down to a shootout and we had every chance to win that game.”

Goalie Alex Lyon stopped 36 of 38 shots for Detroit (36-30-8; 80 points), which moved within one point of the Washington Capitals, pending their game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, for the East's second wild-card spot. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves, including three in the shootout, to help Florida (47-22-5; 99 points) snap a two-game skid.

“Obviously under the circumstances you want to get two (points),” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But in reality, we knew this was going to be a really tough road trip. We’re trying to eat as many points we can and we’ve taken points in two of our last three (games). Gutsy by the guys, a lot of positives.”

Robby Fabbri kicked off the scoring for Detroit with a power-play goal at 10:31 of the first period, finishing David Perron’s no-look pass with a laser from the right face-off circle that beat Bobrovsky glove side to make it 1-0. Shayne Gostisbehere recorded the secondary assist on Fabbri’s 17th goal of the season.

Lyon made an incredible save late in the second period, robbing what would have been a short-handed goal by Sam Reinhart to keep Detroit’s one-goal lead intact. The Panthers outshot the Red Wings, 24-17, through two periods.

“He gave us every chance to win that game,” Larkin said about Lyon. “When he’s playing like that, we’ve seen him just build confidence. Confidence is everything in this league, so he’s been our guy all year. Reims (James Reimer) has done a great job when he’s been called in, but unbelievable performance by Al tonight.”

After Aleksander Barkov potted a loose puck at 12:21 of the third period to tie it at 1-1, Florida's captain made it 2-1 just 2:43 later when he knocked in a bouncing puck off Moritz Seider that snuck past Lyon.

“The way that goal went in, it would be easy to get down,” Lalonde said about the Red Wings. “But you could see it, they were engaged."

Detroit answered less than a minute later (16:00) in the third period when Larkin one-timed a pass from Patrick Kane along the goal line for a power-play tally, tying things up at 2-2. Gostisbehere had the other assist on Larkin’s team-leading 29th goal of the season.

“Larks, the way he his night has been -- comes back, goes out and comes back -- and finds a way to get that big goal, a big point for us,” Perron said. “Unbelievable effort by him.”

The Red Wings went on the power play in overtime but couldn’t convert. Reinhart’s lone goal in the shootout won it for the Panthers.

“Very frustrating we couldn’t break the puck in on the 4-on-3 (in overtime),” Larkin said. “We weren’t able to get set up, credit to them.The shootout, all three of us didn’t really connect well."

NEXT UP: Detroit will conclude its season-long five-game road trip on Monday night, battling the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Lalonde on building from Saturday's game

"We got to stay in the fight. I think we'll take care of home ice. I'm confident. We've shown that all year that we've played well at home and some struggles of late on the road. We found a way to get points in two of our last three (games). So again, it leaves a little empty (feeling) the fact that potential two points are sitting there. But with all that said, it's a pretty gutsy point for the group."

Larkin on his injury in the first period

"I don't want to go into detail on that one. It's not really that important. I came back and felt good."

Perron on what Detroit's approach must look like down the stretch

“Turn the page right away. That’s all we can do. Focus on ourselves. Get feeling good for the next game. We got to find a way to get that one, then take care of home ice after.”

Perron on if he likes the Red Wings’ overall play of late

“I love the way we’re playing right now. You can tell with the way our team game is. We’re solid for the most part. Yes, every goal there is going to be a mistake and something, but we’re minimizing all that. I think the team game has been there. Guys are fighting together and it was great to see that.”

