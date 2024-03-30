RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- While the Detroit Red Wings couldn’t stave off the Florida Panthers in a 3-2 shootout loss at Amerant Bank Arena, captain Dylan Larkin believes his club should be proud of its all-around effort on Saturday afternoon against the defending Eastern Conference champions.

“We played hard, blocked a lot of shots and guys were battling through the flu,” said Larkin, who did not play for most of the first period after taking a shot off his left leg just 28 seconds into the game. “We can take a lot of pride off that performance and it’s something we can build off. You saw the response when they went up 2-1, and we battled. We played for each other and stayed disciplined. It comes down to a shootout and we had every chance to win that game.”

Goalie Alex Lyon stopped 36 of 38 shots for Detroit (36-30-8; 80 points), which moved within one point of the Washington Capitals, pending their game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, for the East's second wild-card spot. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves, including three in the shootout, to help Florida (47-22-5; 99 points) snap a two-game skid.

“Obviously under the circumstances you want to get two (points),” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “But in reality, we knew this was going to be a really tough road trip. We’re trying to eat as many points we can and we’ve taken points in two of our last three (games). Gutsy by the guys, a lot of positives.”