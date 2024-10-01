RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

The Red Wings finished 1-for-6 on the power play against the Penguins.

“Obviously our power play was struggling,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “It needs its reps. Their penalty kill played with a little more pace than our power play.”

Noel Acciari put the Penguins back in front by a pair just 41 seconds into the third period, sending the puck in top shelf to extend it 3-1. He lit the lamp again at 10:33, cleaning up a rebound to make it 4-1.

Vasily Ponomarev scored an empty-net goal at 18:11 for the 5-1 final.

Red Wings netminder Cam Tablot made nine saves on 11 shots through two periods before Sebastian Cossa replaced him at the start of the third. Cossa had eight saves on 10 shots.

In net for Pittsburgh, Alex Nedeljkovic made two saves before leaving at 13:04 of the first period with a lower-body injury. Joel Blomqvist turned aside 20 of 21 shots in relief.

"Some good moments, some bad moments," Raymond said. "Obviously not the result we wanted, but couple things to clean up and improve on."

IN BUFFALO

Getting Detroit on the board early in the first period, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard buried a feed from Joe Snively on a 2-on-1 rush make it 1-0 at 1:15. Antti Tuomisto earned the secondary assist on Brandsegg-Nygard’s first preseason goal.

"It was a really nice feeling to just get that first goal," Brandsegg-Nygard said. "It was the first shift too, so that was a good way to start there."

Selected No. 15 overall by Detroit in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Brandsegg-Nygard said he's enjoying his first NHL Training Camp experience.

"It's really competitive," Brandsegg-Nygard said. "We play hard and practice hard, but we're still good friends off the ice. I think we have a really good group."