PREVIEW: Red Wings seeking fourth consecutive win with more complete effort Wednesday at Rangers

NEW YORK -- Riding a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back against two Original Six opponents, first facing the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (11-6-3; 25 points) and Rangers (15-4-1; 31 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV coverage on TNT and MAX. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will fill in for Ken Kal (personal reasons), rejoining Paul Woods on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

On Tuesday night, Detroit officially announced it signed veteran forward Patrick Kane to a one-year free-agent contract. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Kane has recorded 1,237 points in 1,180 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers since the 2007-08 season.

The Red Wings are aiming to build off Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit finished 2-for-5 on the power play against Minnesota, marking the eighth time this season the club has scored multiple man-advantage goals in a game. Additionally, the Red Wings improved to 6-1-1 this season when netting multiple power-play tallies.

“It’s huge when your special teams are going,” Robby Fabbri said. “It’s easy to get momentum from that, whether it’s a big goal or a big (penalty) kill. That’s what the good teams do. Their special teams win them games and their 5-on-5 is just an example of the momentum they get from special teams.”