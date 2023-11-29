PREVIEW: Red Wings seeking fourth consecutive win with more complete effort Wednesday at Rangers

Detroit set to open midweek back-to-back against two Original Six clubs, will host Chicago on Thursday

DET NYR
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NEW YORK -- Riding a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back against two Original Six opponents, first facing the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (11-6-3; 25 points) and Rangers (15-4-1; 31 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV coverage on TNT and MAX. Longtime Grand Rapids Griffins announcer Bob Kaser will fill in for Ken Kal (personal reasons), rejoining Paul Woods on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

On Tuesday night, Detroit officially announced it signed veteran forward Patrick Kane to a one-year free-agent contract. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Kane has recorded 1,237 points in 1,180 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers since the 2007-08 season.

The Red Wings are aiming to build off Sunday’s 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit finished 2-for-5 on the power play against Minnesota, marking the eighth time this season the club has scored multiple man-advantage goals in a game. Additionally, the Red Wings improved to 6-1-1 this season when netting multiple power-play tallies.

“It’s huge when your special teams are going,” Robby Fabbri said. “It’s easy to get momentum from that, whether it’s a big goal or a big (penalty) kill. That’s what the good teams do. Their special teams win them games and their 5-on-5 is just an example of the momentum they get from special teams.”

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin (undisclosed injury) did not practice Tuesday and will not be available for Wednesday’s game. To fill his spot, Jonatan Berggren was recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

“With him not traveling with us, I’d probably put him unlikely for Thursday too,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said about Larkin. “I think we’d hope and expect him back for Montreal on Saturday.”

Berggren has played two games with Detroit, in addition to posting 11 points in 11 games with the Griffins, this season.

“I had a lot of fun (in Grand Rapids),” Berggren said. “The boys are really fun. It’s been a great time. Building my game, I feel confident. I know what I can do on the ice.”

Jake Walman is expected to play in New York after missing the last two games due to lingering issues from an injury he sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17 in Sweden during the 2023 NHL Global Series. Justin Holl did not practice Tuesday and his status for Wednesday is still to be determined.

“If he’s not (available), we’ll probably call a d-man up for a little insurance there as a seventh guy,” Lalonde said about Holl. “We’ll be traveling with just the 12 forwards with Berggren coming up.”

The Rangers saw their five-game home winning streak end in a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Offensively, Artemi Panarin (11-19—30) and Chris Kreider (13-7—20) lead New York, which is 13-1-1 in its past 15 games. The club’s goalie tandem of Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin have combined for a 2.29 goals-against average and .922 save percentage this season.

“We’re going to need a complete team effort here going into New York,” Lalonde said. “I think they’re coming off a disappointing game for them. When a team is playing like they are and the consistency they’ve had all night, that’s a team that will respond from a poor performance. I think we’ll get our best and we’ll certainly have to have our best.”

