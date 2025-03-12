PREVIEW: Mrazek between the pipes as Red Wings host Sabres on Wednesday

The Red Wings dropped their sixth straight game on Monday, a tight 2-1 road loss to the Ottawa Senators. Regardless of the result for Detroit, McLellan said it’s important his players know what they’re doing well and the areas they must improve in order to snap of this tough stretch.

“We’re trying to remind them that they’ve played some really good hockey,” McLellan said. “They’ve gone on some really good, long winning streaks. They’ve been able to score and prevent. Trying to keep the belief system up but also hold them accountable for their lackadaisical play which has cost us in some games.”

At the bottom of the Atlantic Division, Buffalo ended a six-game winless streak by holding off the Edmonton Oilers for a 3-2 win on Monday.

Tage Thompson lit the lamp twice against the Oilers, giving the 27-year-old forward five goals in his last five games and bringing his season total to a team-best 33. JJ Peterka (19 goals, 32 assists) and captain Rasmus Dahlin (11 goals, 40 assists) are tied for second on Buffalo’s scoring leaderboard with 51 points apiece.

Appearing in 47 games this season, goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is 21-20-4 with a 3.11 GAA, .892 SV% and a pair of shutouts.

The Red Wings are 2-1-0 against the Sabres this season.

“They have their own thing going on there right now, but when I look at their team, the defense is really active,” McLellan said about Buffalo. “It’s active out of their zone and the offensive zone. It’s involved in all the offensive parts of the game, and they seem to be a really good rush team once they get rolling around. In the offensive zone, they’re tough to handle. The size that they have can score.”