NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Zach Aston-Reese recalled from Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions; Red Wings’ final three regular-season games to be simulcast on TVs20 in Detroit

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Andrew Copp (broken cheekbone) and Michael Rasmussen (upper body) both will be unavailable for Thursday’s pivotal road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde announced following Wednesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.

Copp sustained his injury late in the third period of Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals after being hit by the stick of opposing forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel. In 77 games this season, Copp has 33 points on 13 goals and 20 assists.

“He’s going to have to go through, having that caved in cheekbone there, more protocol here in the next 24 hours,” Lalonde said about Copp. “In this day and age, we’ll know more in the next couple days, but unavailable for Pittsburgh. Would love to see him rolling out with his old Michigan college cage back on and give us some games down the stretch, but time will tell.”

Patrick Kane | Derek Lalonde | Media Availability

Rasmussen will miss his third straight game, and remains day-to-day. He has recorded a career-high 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 75 games this season.

“Copp and Ras are playing at a high level,” Lalonde said. “Obviously them with Fisch (Christian Fischer) gave us a really productive line that could kind of free up our top six a little bit. But very confident with (Joe) Veleno getting slotted up in our top nine at center. Really comfortable with our lineup going into Pittsburgh tomorrow.”

Lalonde added it will be a team-wide effort to fill the void in their absence.

“You need some of that heavy zone time,” Lalonde said. “You need to win position a lot, and (Copp and Rasmussen) are able to do it at times. I just think you’re asking everyone to step up a little bit more.”

The Red Wings announced that Zach Aston-Reese  was recalled from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Wednesday morning and will be in Detroit’s lineup on Thursday. Aston-Reese will  play on the fourth line with Fischer and Austin Czarnik.

Aston-Reese made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 11 against the Dallas Stars, logging 6:21 of ice time. The 29-year-old forward has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 59 AHL games this season.

“Aston-Reese will probably help us on the penalty kill, having two of our top killers out,” Lalonde said.

Red Wings’ final three regular-season games to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

On Wednesday, the Red Wings announced they have teamed up with Scripps Sports and Bally Sports Detroit to allow fans free access to watch the club’s final three regular-season games on TV20 (WMYD) in Detroit.

The game broadcasts will be simulcasts of the Bally Sports Detroit feed, with the longtime announcer team of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond calling the action.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of the final three regular-season games and give more hockey fans throughout the Metro Detroit area a chance to feel a part of the exciting playoff push,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Every game matters so much, and many in Hockeytown and beyond will be tuning in to cheer on the Red Wings as the team battles against some of its toughest rivals for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

For more information, click here.

