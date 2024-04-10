Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have partnered with Scripps Sports and Bally Sports Detroit to allow fans free access to the final three games of the regular season on TV20 (WMYD), an over-the-air (OTA) broadcast channel. This opportunity allows over 1.5 million fans in Southeast Michigan to tune in for free as the Red Wings make their final push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The broadcasts will be simulcasts of the Bally Sports Detroit game feed, with Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond calling the action.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of the final three regular-season games and give more hockey fans throughout the Metro Detroit area a chance to feel a part of the exciting playoff push,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Every game matters so much, and many in Hockeytown and beyond will be tuning in to cheer on the Red Wings as the team battles against some of its toughest rivals for a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

The three games will continue to be available for fans to watch on Bally Sports Detroit and the Bally Sports app – while the feed will additionally be shown on TV20 throughout Southeast Michigan. Fans will be able to watch games as they have in the past on Bally Sports Detroit channels, as the simulcast on TV20 is in addition to those traditional ways of tuning in.

Below are the games during which the Bally Sports Detroit feed will be simulcast on TV20:

  • April 13, 7:00 PM – @Toronto
  • April 15, 7:00 PM – vs. Montreal
  • April 16, 7:00 PM – @Montreal

The games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of an agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Detroit, and the Red Wings and Scripps Sports, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company.

“Teams want as many fans as possible watching their games, especially at such a crucial time in the hockey season,” said Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports. “It’s great that the Red Wings are making these games available free and over the air so everyone can have access.”

