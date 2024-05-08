Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Watson on Grand Rapid’s first playoff win on home ice in seven years

“It was great. The crowd was electric (on May 3). I know I was excited after the win and the goals. It was really loud. I know the guys appreciate it, but that’s sort of what we expect. That’s what we want to hear, feel and see inside (Van Andel Arena) is that electric atmosphere and the energy (the fans) can bring.”

Defenseman Simon Edvinsson on rejoining the Griffins after battling for a 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot with the Red Wings

“The honest answer? Of course it bothers me still. How close can you come was really that feeling. To go out that way was bothering, still some thoughts about that. That’s not something I think of during the games here. That’s something I’m going to have to focus on during the summer. That’s going to be my kind of thing to work on for the summer. Just have that energy to want to be better and want to improve the team for next year up there. But right now, it’s just focus here on the games and try to win every game here.”

Defenseman Andrew Gibson on signing a three-year entry-level contract with Detroit

“Throughout the season, (the Red Wings) were giving me feedback and coming to my games, but there was nothing really said about a contract. My season ended and (the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds) lost in Game 7 of the second round, so obviously the playoffs were the only thing on my mind. When the season ended, that thought kind of popped into my head and the next day I got a call from my agent. I was jumping with joy. I was with the guys and they all congratulated me. It was pretty cool being with the guys I worked all season throughout.”

Forward Marco Kasper on bouncing back after a slow start to his first full season in North America

“I didn’t have the start that I tried to have, but I think that’s something younger players struggle with coming over from Europe. The ice is much smaller here, everything is still a little bit faster and more physical. I think it’s just trying to watch video with coaches, talking to my dad – who’s helped me along the way – and getting into games. Also skating as much as I can, skating the right routes and really playing a fast, physical game.”

Goalie Sebastian Cossa on forward Jonatan Berggren’s postseason heroics

“He’s coming up for the team at big points and he’s done that all year. He’s been unreal all year. Happy he’s on our team.”