Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist for 2025-26 campaign

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced the introduction of a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket waitlist for the 2025-26 season to meet the demand for tickets by the Hockeytown faithful. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist by placing a deposit or move to the top of the waitlist by purchasing a 10-game plan for the upcoming 2024-25 season. For details visit DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.

“To best serve the high demand created by Red Wings fans for season tickets we have established a Winged Wheel Nation membership waitlist for the 2025-26 season,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Fans have two options to consider in joining the waitlist: either place a deposit starting at $50, which can be applied toward their membership, or purchase a 10-game plan for the 2024-25 season to secure future season tickets.”

Waitlist members for the 2025-26 Red Wings season will also receive first access to purchase individual game tickets for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign before they go on sale to the public, along with exclusive offers throughout the season.

Benefits for Winged Wheel Nation members include:

First access to purchase single-game tickets and other offers throughout the season

Invites to WWN Member Events (Limited availability)

Priority for Red Wings Stanley Cup playoffs tickets

Presales on 313 concerts

Presales to Tigers games at Comerica Park

Waitlist Newsletter to include special discounts

The waitlist is for Winged Wheel Nation Memberships only. A 10-game plan does not include the same benefits as a WWN member.

Individual game tickets and 10-game plans will go on sale only after the announcement of the 2024-25 National Hockey League schedule and are the only remaining ways to purchase tickets to the upcoming Red Wings season at Little Caesars Arena. Group tickets and premium rentals are also available for purchase.

Information on fan giveaway items and special events for the 2024-25 Red Wings season will be announced in the coming days and weeks. Fans are encouraged to follow @DetroitRedWings on social media and to visit DetroitRedWings.com for specific details.