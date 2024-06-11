Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Red Wings head coach discusses representing Team USA at IIHF World Championship, Lucas Raymond’s growth, giving back to hometown and more with DetroitRedWings.com

122923-AMF-1149
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- During an extremely busy NHL offseason, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he enjoys every aspect of his hockey-filled life.

Less than a month after completing his second season behind the Red Wings’ bench, Lalonde served as an assistant coach with Team USA at the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, which was held May 10-26 in Czechia.

Lalonde, who served in the same capacity with the U.S. last summer, said coaching on an international stage is an incredible privilege.

“Overall, an unbelievable experience to represent your country,” Lalonde recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “The staff and players were a great group of guys. I’ve said this all along: I never say no to USA Hockey. I’m glad I went again this year.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s medal hopes ended with a 1-0 shutout loss to Czechia in the quarterfinals on May 23. The Americans wrapped up the international tournament with a 5-0-1-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record, placing fifth out of 16 countries.  

“This year was obviously different than last, when we went undefeated until the semifinals,” Lalonde said. “We just got a really bad draw (this year), so I feel for the guys because the buy-in of doing the right thing and playing the right way were there.”

Lalonde said he believes his Worlds experience this year helped him grow as an NHL head coach.

“A lot of personal growth,” Lalonde said. “Watching other coaches operate, understanding their process and learning things from them. Also learning things from the players.”

Five current players representing the Red Wings organization – forward Lucas Raymond, defensemen Jeff Petry and Olli Maatta, goalie Alex Lyon and goaltender prospect Trey Augustine – suited up for their respective countries at Worlds. Detroit goaltending coach Alex Westlund also worked alongside Lalonde on Team USA’s coaching staff.

“Last year, I spent a ton of time with our Red Wings guys,” Lalonde said. “This year was a little bit different because the event was more spread out. I did get to spend some time with Lucas. I didn’t get to see Olli because we were in opposite cities, but getting to spend time with the other guys on Team USA was great.”

Raymond enjoyed a breakout 2023-24 season with Detroit, setting career-highs in goals (31) assists (41) and points (72) in 82 games. The 22-year-old forward continued to shine at Worlds with Team Sweden, recording nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 games and helping lead the Swedes to a bronze medal as an alternate captain.

Lalonde said he was pleased Raymond carried over his regular-season success into Worlds.

“I think he’s going to continue to take steps,” Lalonde said about Raymond. “Obviously he found something in his training last summer, especially his growth physically. He came back a different athlete and was rewarded for it. You hope he’ll take the same approach this year and take more strides.”

Lalonde said he believes the Red Wings can take another big step forward in the 2024-25 season.

“We’re going to ask our guys to continue to make strides too and I think they expect the same of us,” Lalonde said. “We don’t really turn it off. We’ll have some down time, but we’re all still working to be better.”

Looking ahead to the rest of his summer, Lalonde said he hopes to spend as much time as he can with his wife, Melissa, and their three children – Alex, Luke and Abby.

The Red Wings’ head coach said he was extremely proud when the Sioux City Musketeers selected Luke Lalonde with the 237th overall pick in Phase 2 of the 2024 USHL Draft on May 7.

“I was awake for it (in Czechia) in the wee hours of the morning,” Lalonde said about the 2024 USHL Draft. “I knew (Luke) was watching it closely because he was right on the potential brink of getting drafted. He had a really strong Little Caesars AAA Hockey team, most of his teammates were getting drafted. Emotional ups and downs with it, but he was very excited and appreciative that he did get drafted.”

Watching his son chase his dreams is a special feeling for Lalonde, who is also helping high school student-athletes in northern New York pursue their academic and athletic careers. The Lalonde Family Initiative, a non-profit organization established by the second-year NHL head coach’s family, recently announced the launch of the Lalonde Family Athletic Scholarship.

Beginning with the 2023-24 school year, two $10,000 scholarships and one $20,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to benefit students at St. Lawrence Central High School in Brasher Falls, N.Y., where Lalonde and several of his family members went.  

“I’m here as an NHL head coach, but I had to start somewhere,” Lalonde said. “I didn’t pay off my college loans until my mid-30s, which was a legit burden. I had hand-me-down goalie equipment in high school and the first time I had new equipment was in college. To have those experiences to battle through and understanding what it meant, my family is ecstatic to be able to start this initiative. I feel very fortunate and connected to this, having grown up in a small-town community.”

News Feed

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic