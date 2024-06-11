Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Raymond enjoyed a breakout 2023-24 season with Detroit, setting career-highs in goals (31) assists (41) and points (72) in 82 games. The 22-year-old forward continued to shine at Worlds with Team Sweden, recording nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 games and helping lead the Swedes to a bronze medal as an alternate captain.

Lalonde said he was pleased Raymond carried over his regular-season success into Worlds.

“I think he’s going to continue to take steps,” Lalonde said about Raymond. “Obviously he found something in his training last summer, especially his growth physically. He came back a different athlete and was rewarded for it. You hope he’ll take the same approach this year and take more strides.”

Lalonde said he believes the Red Wings can take another big step forward in the 2024-25 season.

“We’re going to ask our guys to continue to make strides too and I think they expect the same of us,” Lalonde said. “We don’t really turn it off. We’ll have some down time, but we’re all still working to be better.”

Looking ahead to the rest of his summer, Lalonde said he hopes to spend as much time as he can with his wife, Melissa, and their three children – Alex, Luke and Abby.

The Red Wings’ head coach said he was extremely proud when the Sioux City Musketeers selected Luke Lalonde with the 237th overall pick in Phase 2 of the 2024 USHL Draft on May 7.

“I was awake for it (in Czechia) in the wee hours of the morning,” Lalonde said about the 2024 USHL Draft. “I knew (Luke) was watching it closely because he was right on the potential brink of getting drafted. He had a really strong Little Caesars AAA Hockey team, most of his teammates were getting drafted. Emotional ups and downs with it, but he was very excited and appreciative that he did get drafted.”