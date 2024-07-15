Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Born in Nynashamn, Sweden, Eric Gustafsson grew up admiring Detroit Red Wings star Swedish defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom.

Now Gustafsson is a member of the same club that his childhood hockey idol played for after signing a two-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings on July 1.

“(Detroit is) obviously a great organization, so I was very happy they called my agent and that we could get a deal done,” Gustafsson said in his introductory Zoom call with the media on July 2. “I’m very happy to be part of this team.”

Gustafsson spent the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers, recording 31 points (six goals, 25 assists in 76 regular-season games, in addition to three assists in 16 playoff games.

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the 32-year-old defenseman has compiled 222 points across 455 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Rangers.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said he expects Gustafsson to play a prominent role for the Red Wings.

“On the back end, Eric Gustafsson will contribute to some of the offense lost with Shayne Gostisbehere and Jake Walman’s goals,” Yzerman said. “Hopefully we can keep a few more out of the net and maybe that nets out in a positive way.”