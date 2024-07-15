Gustafsson finds new opportunity and familiarity with Red Wings

32-year-old defenseman signs two-year deal with Detroit on opening day of 2024 NHL free agency

GettyImages-1762128132 (1)
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Born in Nynashamn, Sweden, Eric Gustafsson grew up admiring Detroit Red Wings star Swedish defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom.

Now Gustafsson is a member of the same club that his childhood hockey idol played for after signing a two-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings on July 1.

“(Detroit is) obviously a great organization, so I was very happy they called my agent and that we could get a deal done,” Gustafsson said in his introductory Zoom call with the media on July 2. “I’m very happy to be part of this team.”

Gustafsson spent the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers, recording 31 points (six goals, 25 assists in 76 regular-season games, in addition to three assists in 16 playoff games.  

Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the 32-year-old defenseman has compiled 222 points across 455 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Rangers.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said he expects Gustafsson to play a prominent role for the Red Wings.

“On the back end, Eric Gustafsson will contribute to some of the offense lost with Shayne Gostisbehere and Jake Walman’s goals,” Yzerman said. “Hopefully we can keep a few more out of the net and maybe that nets out in a positive way.”

Erik Gustafssonn | Media Availability

A skilled two-way blueliner, Gustafsson can anchor a power play and said he hopes to do so with Detroit.

“I like to run it on the blue line, get the puck to the forwards, shoot the puck, create lanes,” Gustafsson said. “I’m just trying to get out there and score. I’m very confident on the power play.”

Gustafsson said he received interest from multiple teams when 2024 NHL free agency opened, but he’s pleased he chose the Red Wings.

“(Free agency) is a little nerve-wracking, but I knew which teams were interested in signing me,” Gustafsson said. “I’m very happy to be signed with Detroit, with all the history and Swedes going there.”

Gustafsson also said he’s eager to reunite with several familiar faces in Detroit, previously playing with Tyler Motte for the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs (2016-17), Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat in Chicago (2017-20, 2021-22), goalie Cam Talbot in Calgary (2019-20), Olli Maatta in Chicago (2019-20), netminder Alex Lyon in Philadelphia (2020-21), Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry in Montreal (2020-21) Joe Snively in Washington (2022-23) and Justin Holl in Toronto (2022-23).

“With the skill and group we have, I think we can take another step this year,” Gustafsson said. “It’s going to be fun to see Kaner back here too and be on the same team as him again. I’m looking forward to this year.”

