Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Established in 2008, Warriors on Wheels of Metropolitan Detroit (W.O.W.) is a non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of people with disabilities by creating systematic change in the sectors of transportation, housing, education and civic access.

“The biggest impact of W.O.W. is the community and families we’ve created,” Franklin said. “We have events during the year when we bring in families and friends, but you’d be surprised how many disabled people are just locked in their homes who don’t have a family. We give them meals and friendships. The fellowship is the best part to me.”

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank kick off the Disability Pride Month Game Changers series throughout July by recognizing Franklin, the non-profit organization’s founder and CEO.

W.O.W’s vision is helping create an inclusive community that supports the livelihood of people with disabilities by empowering them with resources and tools for equity in areas of self-sufficiency.

“Transportation and affordable housing, where you can maneuver on your own, are huge barriers,” Franklin said. “That’s just mobility. I know hard-of-hearing or deaf people who have managers that promised to get them certain alarms that would shake the bed or light up so they know if there’s an emergency in the building.”