Lisa Franklin recognized as Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Lisa Franklin was asleep in the backseat of her family’s van in 1996 when a drunk driver slammed into them, ejecting her from the moving vehicle. Franklin woke up one week later in the intensive care unit and learned the crash left her partially paralyzed.
As Franklin began navigating life in a wheelchair, the Detroit native said she quickly learned the challenges people with disabilities face.
“Going through backdoors, entering restaurants and all that stuff can be really difficult for wheelchair users,” Franklin said. “Then I heard an ad for Miss Wheelchair Michigan, and in 2006, I ran and finished as the runner-up. That’s when I decided to start an organization to try to combat the issues people with disabilities face.”