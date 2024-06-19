Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

2019 Second-round pick has skated in 119 AHL games with Grand Rapids

DET Johansson_Signed_WEB 1
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Johansson, 23, spent the entire 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, recording 21 points (6-15-21), a plus-seven rating and 46 penalty minutes in 66 games. The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman also collected three assists and eight penalty minutes in nine postseason contests, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Johansson made his North American professional debut with the Griffins in 2022-23, notching 15 points (5-10-15) and 38 penalty minutes in 53 games. Selected by the Red Wings in the second round (60th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Johansson has registered 36 points (11-25-36) and 84 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Johansson spent parts of four seasons with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Hockey League from 2018-22, racking up 57 points (15-42-57), a plus-10 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 141 games in Sweden’s top professional league. He also helped Färjestad BK win a SHL championship in 2022, tallying eight points (2-6-8) in 19 postseason matchups. Johansson also logged 38 points (9-29-38) and 79 penalty minutes in 58 games with Färjestad’s under-20 team, in addition to 36 points (14-22-36) and 14 penalty minutes in 50 games with the under-18 team, and 26 points (11-15-26) and 82 penalty minutes in 56 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Johansson represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship along with Lucas Raymond and Elmer Söderblom, recording three assists in five games. Johansson captured a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, tallying one assist in seven games. He also earned a silver medal with Sweden at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording two penalty minutes in five appearances.

Albert Johansson, Defense

Born Jan 4 2001  -- Karlstad, Sweden

Height 6.00 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 2 #60 overall 2019 NHL Entry Draft

Johansson Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Johansson Stats

