Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed right wing Christian Fischer to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.125 million.

Fischer, 27, skated in 79 games with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 19 points (5-14-19) and 36 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 208-pound forward spent the 2022-23 season with the Arizona Coyotes, logging 27 points (13-14-27) and 20 penalty minutes in 80 games. In 2022-23, Fischer tallied his most points in a single season since achieving career highs in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) as a rookie in 2017-18. Originally selected by Arizona in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Fischer has accumulated 130 points (61-69-130) and 133 penalty minutes in 477 games with the Coyotes and Red Wings since 2016-17. Additionally, Fischer registered 50 points (22-28-50) and 28 penalty minutes in 63 American Hockey League games with the Springfield Falcons and Tucson Roadrunners from 2015-17, competing at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to turning professional, Fischer played the 2015-16 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires, racking up 90 points (40-50-90), a plus-35 rating and 34 penalty minutes in 66 games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in five postseason contests. The Chicago native skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2013-15, scoring 106 points (50-56-106) and 45 penalty minutes in 120 games. On the international stage, Fischer won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, collecting eight points (1-7-8) and a plus-two rating in seven games. He also earned a gold medal at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, notching six points (2-4-6) in six appearances.

