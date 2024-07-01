Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Forward has skated in 477 NHL games with Arizona and Detroit since 2016-17

DET Fischer_WEB
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed right wing Christian Fischer to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $1.125 million.

Fischer, 27, skated in 79 games with the Red Wings during the 2023-24 campaign, recording 19 points (5-14-19) and 36 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 208-pound forward spent the 2022-23 season with the Arizona Coyotes, logging 27 points (13-14-27) and 20 penalty minutes in 80 games. In 2022-23, Fischer tallied his most points in a single season since achieving career highs in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) as a rookie in 2017-18. Originally selected by Arizona in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Fischer has accumulated 130 points (61-69-130) and 133 penalty minutes in 477 games with the Coyotes and Red Wings since 2016-17. Additionally, Fischer registered 50 points (22-28-50) and 28 penalty minutes in 63 American Hockey League games with the Springfield Falcons and Tucson Roadrunners from 2015-17, competing at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to turning professional, Fischer played the 2015-16 season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires, racking up 90 points (40-50-90), a plus-35 rating and 34 penalty minutes in 66 games, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in five postseason contests. The Chicago native skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2013-15, scoring 106 points (50-56-106) and 45 penalty minutes in 120 games. On the international stage, Fischer won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, collecting eight points (1-7-8) and a plus-two rating in seven games. He also earned a gold medal at the 2014 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, notching six points (2-4-6) in six appearances.

Christian Fischer, Right Wing

Born Apr 15 1997  -- Chicago, IL

Height 6.00 -- Weight 208 -- Shoots R  

Selected by Arizona Coyotes round 2 #32 overall 2015 NHL Entry Draft

Fischer Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Fischer Stats

News Feed

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason