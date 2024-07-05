Red Wings defensemen Tory Dello to one-year, two-way contract 

Blueliner has skated in 188 AHL games with Grand Rapids, Laval and Chicago

IMG_4120
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Tory Dello to a one-year, two-way contract.

Dello, 27, split the entire 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves, recording 13 points (3-10-13) and 28 penalty minutes in 65 games. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman played the 2022-23 season with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, tallying 15 points (4-11-15), a plus-13 rating and 24 penalty minutes in 48 regular-season games. Originally signed by the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins to an amateur tryout on March 11, 2020, Dello picked up two assists, a plus-four rating and 14 penalty minutes in 20 games in parts of two seasons with the Griffins from 2019-21. In total, Dello has collected 48 points (12-36-48), a plus-42 rating and 112 penalty minutes in 188 AHL games with the Griffins, Rocket and Wolves.

Prior to turning professional, Dello played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2016-20, logging 40 points (7-33-40), a plus-19 rating and 133 penalty minutes in 154 games. He helped the Fighting Irish win a Big Ten Conference championship in 2017-18, in addition to consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles in 2018 and 2019. Dello alsopicked up 36 points (7-29-36), a plus-22 rating and 186 penalty minutes in 152 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2012-16, captaining the Storm to a Clark Cup championship in 2016. He was named the recipient of the 2016 Curt Hammer Award, presented annually to “the USHL player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice by demonstrating outstanding performance skills, pride and determination.” The Lakewood, Ill., native won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two assists and six penalty minutes in five games.

Tory Dello, Defense

Born Feb 14 1997  -- Lakewood, IL

Height 6.00 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots R

