Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings goaltending coach Alex Westlund enjoyed a 16-year professional hockey career prior to beginning his coaching career, including helping Team USA win the 2003 Deutschland Cup and earn a bronze medal at the 2004 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship.

But for Westlund, making his first international appearance on Team USA’s coaching staff as its goaltending coach at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, which was held May 10-26 in Czechia, created a new lifelong memory.

“It’s a huge honor anytime you are involved in something like that,” Westlund told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “I was fortunate enough to play for the United States twice and those are two of my favorite memories as a player. Now to be on the coaching side, I’m saying the exact same thing. From that standpoint, it’s just an awesome thing to be asked to do.”

The U.S. Men’s National Team placed fifth at the international tournament, going 5-0-1-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L) overall. Westlund said while the U.S. fell short of its goal of winning gold, working alongside world-class coaches and players was enriching.