Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Home opener on Thursday, October 10 vs. Pittsburgh; NHL Stadium Series featuring Detroit vs. Columbus at Ohio Stadium, March 1; Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist today

DET- schedule release
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their schedule for the 2024-25 regular season and the team’s 99th overall in the National Hockey League. The Red Wings will open the season on home ice at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season, including special theme nights and promotional giveaways, will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can sign up for the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist today for the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public by visiting DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.

The waitlist allows fans the opportunity to purchase a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket membership once they become available. Each membership includes year-round benefits such as special ticket offers, presales for 313 Presents events at Little Caesars Arena and access to invite-only events.

This season’s 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, 24 games against the remaining Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes.

Of the 41 NHL games to be played at Little Caesars Arena, 22 are scheduled for weekends including five Fridays, 10 Saturdays and seven Sundays. The Red Wings will spend the most time on home ice during the month of December, when they host nine of the 14 games scheduled for that month.

Following the season opener against the Penguins, the Red Wings will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Oct. 12 before embarking on their first road trip of the season. Detroit will face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

In November, Detroit will play two sets of its 11 scheduled back-to-back games starting Friday, Nov. 8 at Toronto before returning to Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 9 to host the Rangers. The following weekend, the Red Wings will play a second back-to-back series while on the road, matching up with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Nov. 15 and the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, Nov. 16.

The only home-and-home series of the season will be against the Montreal Canadiens in December, beginning at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Dec. 20 and ending at Bell Centre on Saturday, Dec. 21. Detroit will host its annual New Year’s Eve game on Tuesday, Dec. 31 against Pittsburgh at 8 p.m.

The Red Wings will play their first game against the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Amerant Bank Arena in the first game of a four-game road trip. The trip will be completed with a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 18; the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Jan. 19; and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Jan. 21. 

Detroit will head West for a four-game road trip beginning on Thursday, Jan. 30 against the Edmonton Oilers and ending Tuesday, Feb. 4 against the Seattle Kraken. After hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Red Wings will have an 11-day break to accommodate the 2025 NHL Four Nations Face-Off. The club will return on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Little Caesars Arena with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

On Saturday, March 1, the Red Wings will head to Ohio Stadium for an outdoor matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series. The game marks Detroit’s fifth appearance in a regular-season outdoor contest, where the team currently holds a 2-0-2 record in outdoor games. Previous games have included a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field; a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium; a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Coors Field in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series; and a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic.

The Red Wings will play their regular-season finale at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Apr. 14 against the Dallas Stars. Thursday, Apr. 17 will mark the conclusion of Detroit’s regular season schedule when the Red Wings head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.  

2025-26 WINGED WHEEL NATION SEASON TICKET WAITLIST

The Detroit Red Wings recently announced the introduction of a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket waitlist for the 2025-26 season to meet the demand for tickets by the Hockeytown faithful. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist by placing a deposit or move to the top of the waitlist by purchasing a 10-game plan for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Waitlist members will also receive year-round benefits such as access to invite-only events, presales for 313 Presents events and special ticket offers throughout the season.

For details visit DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2024-25 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE
DAY
SITE
TIME (ET)
September 25
Wed.
at Chicago
United Center
8:00 p.m.
September 27
Fri.
vs. Chicago
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
September 28
Sat.
vs. Pittsburgh
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
September 30
Mon.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:00 p.m.
October 1
Tue.
at Pittsbrugh
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 3
Thu.
vs. Toronto
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 4
Fri.
vs. Ottawa
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 5
Sat.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.

DETROIT RED WINGS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE
DAY
SITE
TIME (ET)
October 10
Thu.
vs. Pittsburgh
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 12
Sat.
vs. Nashville
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 14
Mon.
at N.Y. Rangers
Madison Square Garden
7:00 p.m.
October 17
Thu.
vs. N.Y. Rangers
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 19
Sat.
at Nashville
Bridgestone Arena
2:00 p.m.
October 22
Tue.
at N.Y. Islanders
UBS Arena
7:45 p.m.
October 24
Thu.
vs. New Jersey
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
October 26
Sat.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
1:00 p.m.
October 27
Sun.
vs. Edmonton
Little Caesars Arena
6:00 p.m.
October 30
Wed.
vs. Winnipeg
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m
November 2
Sat.
vs. Buffalo
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
November 6
Wed.
at Chicago
United Center
8:00 p.m.
November 8
Fri.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.
November 9
Sat.
vs. N.Y. Rangers
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
November 13
Wed.
at Pittsburgh
PPG Paints Arena
7:30 p.m.
November 15
Fri.
at Anaheim
Honda Center
10:00 p.m.
November 16
Sat.
at Los Angeles
Crypto.com Arena
8:00 p.m.
November 18
Mon.
at San Jose
SAP Center
10:30 p.m.
November 21
Thu.
vs. N.Y. Islanders
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
November 23
Sat.
vs. Boston
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
November 25
Mon.
at N.Y. Islanders
UBS Arena
7:30 p.m.
November 27
Wed.
vs. Calgary
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
November 29
Fri.
vs. New Jersey
Little Caesars Arena
3:00 p.m.
December 1
Sun.
vs. Vancouver
Little Caesars Arena
12:30 p.m.
December 3
Tue.
at Boston
TD Garden
7:00 p.m.
December 5
Thu.
at Ottawa
Canadian Tire Centre
7:00 p.m.
December 7
Sat.
vs. Colorado
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
December 9
Mon.
at Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:00 p.m.
December 12
Thu.
at Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
7:00 p.m.
December 14
Sat.
vs. Toronto
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
December 18
Wed.
vs. Philadelphia
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
December 20
Fri.
vs. Montreal
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
December 21
Sat.
at Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
December 23
Mon.
vs. St. Louis
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
December 27
Fri.
vs. Toronto
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
December 29
Sun.
vs. Washington
Little Caesars Arena
5:00 p.m.
Decmber 31
Tue.
vs. Pittsburgh
Little Caesars Arena
8:00 p.m.
January 2
Thu.
at Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 4
Sat.
at Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre
3:00 p.m.
January 7
Tue.
vs. Ottawa
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 10
Fri.
vs. Chicago
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 12
Sun.
vs. Seattle
Little Caesars Arena
3:00 p.m.
January 14
Tue.
vs. San Jose
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 16
Thu.
at Florida
Amerant Bank Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 18
Sat.
at Tampa Bay
Amalie Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 19
Sun.
at Dallas
American Airlines Center
8:00 p.m.
January 21
Tue.
at  Philadelphia
Wells Fargo Center
7:00 p.m.
January 23
Thu.
vs. Montreal
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 25
Sat.
vs. Tampa Bay
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 27
Mon.
vs. Los Angeles
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
January 30
Thu.
at Edmonton
Rogers Place
9:00 p.m.
February 1
Sat.
at Calgary
Scotiabank Saddledome
10:00 p.m.
February 2
Sun.
at Vancouver
Rogers Arena
8:00 p.m.
February 4
Tue.
at Seattle
Climate Pledge
10:00 p.m.
February 8
Sat.
vs. Tampa Bay
Little Caesars Arena
1:00 p.m.
February 22
Sat.
vs. Minnesota
Little Caesars Arena
3:30 p.m.
February 23
Sun.
vs. Anaheim
Little Caesars Arena
6:00 p.m.
February 25
Tue.
at Minnesota
Xcel Energy Center
8:00 p.m.
February 27
Thu.
vs. Columbus
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
March 1
Sat.
at Columbus*
Ohio Stadium
T.B.A
March 4
Tue.
vs. Carolina
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
March 6
Thu.
vs. Utah
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
March 7
Fri.
at Washington
Capital One Arena
7:00 p.m.
March 10
Mon.
at Ottawa
Canadian Tire
7:30 p.m.
March 12
Wed.
vs. Buffalo
Little Caesars Arena
7:30 p.m.
March 14
Fri.
at Carolina
PNC Arena
7:00 p.m.
March 16
Sun.
vs. Vegas
Little Caesars Arena
1:00. p.m.
March 18
Tue.
at Washington
Capital One Arena
7:00 p.m.
March 22
Sat.
at Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
8:00 p.m.
March 24
Mon.
at Utah
Delta Center
9:00 p.m.
March 25
Tue.
at Colorado
Ball Arena
9:00 p.m.
March 27
Thu.
vs. Ottawa
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
Mrach 29
Sat.
vs. Boston
Little Caesars Arena
8:00 p.m.
April 1
Tue.
at St. Louis
Enterprise
8:00 p.m.
April 4
Fri.
vs. Carolina
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
April 6
Sun.
vs. Florida
Little Caesars Arena
5:30 p.m.
April 8
Tue.
at Montreal
Bell Centre
7:00 p.m.
April 10
Thu.
at Florida
Amerant Bank
7:00 p.m.
April 11
Fri.
at Tampa Bay
Amalie Arena
7:00 p.m.
April 14
Mon.
vs. Dallas
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 p.m.
April 16
Wed.
at New Jersey
Prudential Center
7:30 p.m.
April 17
Thu.
at Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
7:00 p.m.

*2024 NHL Stadium Series – Ohio Stadium

