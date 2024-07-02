Red Wings release 2024-25 regular-season schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their schedule for the 2024-25 regular season and the team’s 99th overall in the National Hockey League. The Red Wings will open the season on home ice at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10, when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season, including special theme nights and promotional giveaways, will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans can sign up for the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist today for the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public by visiting DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.

The waitlist allows fans the opportunity to purchase a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket membership once they become available. Each membership includes year-round benefits such as special ticket offers, presales for 313 Presents events at Little Caesars Arena and access to invite-only events.

This season’s 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, 24 games against the remaining Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes.

Of the 41 NHL games to be played at Little Caesars Arena, 22 are scheduled for weekends including five Fridays, 10 Saturdays and seven Sundays. The Red Wings will spend the most time on home ice during the month of December, when they host nine of the 14 games scheduled for that month.

Following the season opener against the Penguins, the Red Wings will host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Oct. 12 before embarking on their first road trip of the season. Detroit will face the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

In November, Detroit will play two sets of its 11 scheduled back-to-back games starting Friday, Nov. 8 at Toronto before returning to Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 9 to host the Rangers. The following weekend, the Red Wings will play a second back-to-back series while on the road, matching up with the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, Nov. 15 and the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, Nov. 16.

The only home-and-home series of the season will be against the Montreal Canadiens in December, beginning at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Dec. 20 and ending at Bell Centre on Saturday, Dec. 21. Detroit will host its annual New Year’s Eve game on Tuesday, Dec. 31 against Pittsburgh at 8 p.m.

The Red Wings will play their first game against the 2024 Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Amerant Bank Arena in the first game of a four-game road trip. The trip will be completed with a visit to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Jan. 18; the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Jan. 19; and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Detroit will head West for a four-game road trip beginning on Thursday, Jan. 30 against the Edmonton Oilers and ending Tuesday, Feb. 4 against the Seattle Kraken. After hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Red Wings will have an 11-day break to accommodate the 2025 NHL Four Nations Face-Off. The club will return on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Little Caesars Arena with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

On Saturday, March 1, the Red Wings will head to Ohio Stadium for an outdoor matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series. The game marks Detroit’s fifth appearance in a regular-season outdoor contest, where the team currently holds a 2-0-2 record in outdoor games. Previous games have included a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field; a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium; a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Coors Field in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series; and a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic.

The Red Wings will play their regular-season finale at Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Apr. 14 against the Dallas Stars. Thursday, Apr. 17 will mark the conclusion of Detroit’s regular season schedule when the Red Wings head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

2025-26 WINGED WHEEL NATION SEASON TICKET WAITLIST

The Detroit Red Wings recently announced the introduction of a Winged Wheel Nation season ticket waitlist for the 2025-26 season to meet the demand for tickets by the Hockeytown faithful. Fans will have the opportunity to join the Winged Wheel Nation waitlist by placing a deposit or move to the top of the waitlist by purchasing a 10-game plan for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Waitlist members will also receive year-round benefits such as access to invite-only events, presales for 313 Presents events and special ticket offers throughout the season.

For details visit DetroitRedWings.com/WingedWheelNation.