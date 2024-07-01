Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

No. 15 overall pick in this year’s draft enjoys whirlwind first night as member of Red Wings organization

DET_MBN_063024
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

LAS VEGAS -- New Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard took it all in at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday night.

After being selected No. 15 overall by the Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Brandsegg-Nygard first posed for pictures on stage with members of the Detroit’s front office and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in front of a sellout crowd of 14,220.

“I got an energy rush in my whole body when I heard my name,” Brandsegg-Nygard said on Friday. “It was pretty cool to experience.”

Proudly wearing a Red Wings jersey, Brandsegg-Nygard then walked off stage a photo shoot, rejoined and embraced his family, visited Detroit’s suite and spoke with the media.

“(Sphere is) such a unique arena,” Brandsegg-Nygard said on Friday. “This is my second time in the U.S., and Vegas is a pretty cool city to be in. It’s a cool experience to just be here.”

A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygard became the first Norwegian-born player selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old said being drafted by an NHL club was something he always dreamed about.

“I’m from Norway, so it felt so far away,” Brandsegg-Nygard said about being drafted. “But after the first season in Sweden, it felt closer and I felt like it was possible to get drafted in the first round. That was just a big motivation.”

Growing up, Brandsegg-Nygard idolized forward Mats Zuccarello, the highest scoring Norwegian-born player in NHL history who currently plays for the Minnesota Wild. And now, Brandsegg-Nygard said he hopes his journey will motivate aspiring Norwegian hockey players to keep chasing their dreams.

“It's cool being a role model for young players back in Norway and to help hockey be more popular (there),” Brandsegg-Nygard said.

Brandsegg-Nygard joins the Red Wings organization after recording 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 41 games with Mora IK in Allsvenskan this season. He also tallied 12 points in seven games with the club’s U-20 squad.

Red Wings Assistant Manager and Director of Amateur Scouting Kris Draper said Brandsegg-Nygard has tremendous upside.

“The intangibles that he brings, and there’s room to grow,” Draper said after Round 1. “He’s 207 (pounds) and you easily think that he can play at 215, 220 (pounds) to be a big, strong kid. A lot of stuff to like with that.”

Brandsegg-Nygard’s professional hockey journey will continue this week, as the young forward will participate in the Red Wings’ 2024 Development Camp, which will be held at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center from July 1-5.

Draper said Detroit’s annual Development Camp helps prospects learn what it takes to reach the sport’s highest level.

“You just try to give these prospects as much information as we can over the next five days,” Draper said. “The importance of off-ice training, we’re a big believer in that. Get those guys in the gym, learning to train, how important it is to train properly, their nutrition, the sleep. Really just all pro habits.”

