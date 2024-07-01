Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

LAS VEGAS -- New Detroit Red Wings forward prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygard took it all in at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday night.

After being selected No. 15 overall by the Red Wings in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Brandsegg-Nygard first posed for pictures on stage with members of the Detroit’s front office and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in front of a sellout crowd of 14,220.

“I got an energy rush in my whole body when I heard my name,” Brandsegg-Nygard said on Friday. “It was pretty cool to experience.”