Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

LAS VEGAS -- Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman and his amateur scouting staff reassembled at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday morning for Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, continuing their pursuit of adding talented prospects to strengthen the organization’s depth.

The Red Wings made seven selections on the final day of this year’s draft, taking four forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender. From a big-picture standpoint, Yzerman said he was pleased with how Detroit’s newest draft class shaped out.

“We were keeping our fingers crossed with each pick, thinking these are one of the guys we want in that spot,” Yzerman said after Rounds 2-7. “At each spot, we got a kid that we were very excited about that we had projected in that range of a pick. We feel good about it today. We’ll see down the road how it plays out.”