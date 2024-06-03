Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Winger led Czech Extraliga with 26 goals in 2023-24

DET Rychlovsky Signed
By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed left wing Jakub Rychlovský to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Rychlovský, 22, spent the entire 2023-24 season with Bílí Tygři Liberec in the Czech Extraliga and ranked among the team leaders with 26 goals (1st), 20 assists (5th), 46 points (2nd), a plus-eight rating (T4th), nine power play goals (2nd), 12 power play points (4th), three shorthanded goals (1st), five game-winning goals (1st), 133 shots (2nd) and a 19.6 shooting percentage (1st) in 51 games. His 26 goals were the most of any skater in Czechia’s top professional league. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward also recorded seven points (5-2-7) in nine postseason contests. Rychlovský played the 2022-23 season with Bílí Tygři Liberec, logging 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-two rating and 18 penalty minutes in 52 regular-season games, in addition to five points (4-1-5) in 10 playoff matchups. In total, Rychlovský has compiled 80 points (39-41-80), a plus-15 rating and 65 penalty minutes in 190 games with Bílí Tygři Liberec since 2019-20. Additionally, Rychlovský had 48 points (17-31-48) and 44 penalty minutes in 103 games with HC Benátky nad Jizerou in Czechia’s second-highest professional league from 2018-22.

A native of Vrchlabi, Czechia, Rychlovský collected 37 points (15-22-37) and 36 penalty minutes in 37 games for Bílí Tygři Liberec’s under-20 squad, along with 37 points (11-26-37) and 30 penalty minutes in 44 games at the under-18 level, and 76 points (32-44-76) and 64 penalty minutes in 65 games with the under-16 squad. On the international stage, Rychlovský played for Czechia at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying one assist in five appearances. He also competed at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge, recording three points (2-1-3) and 14 penalty minutes in six games. Rychlovský skated at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, showing two points (1-1-2) in five games.

Jakub Rychlovsky, Forward

Born Aug 7 2001 

Height 5.10 -- Weight 181 -- Shoots L

