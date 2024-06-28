Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Martin Nicholas (Marty) Pavelich, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 after a brief battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“On behalf of the entire Red Wings organization I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the Pavelich family,” said Red Wings Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch. “Marty was beloved by all those who knew him, including my parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch. He was an integral part of four Stanley Cup championship teams for the Red Wings in the 1950’s and one of the hardest working players of his generation.  He will be greatly missed.”

Regarded as one of the best defensive forwards of his generation, Pavelich spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Red Wings, recording a total of 252 points (93-159-252) and 454 penalty minutes in 634 games from 1947-57.

Pavelich was a four-time NHL All-Star and helped the Red Wings to their most successful decade in franchise history, winning four Stanley Cup championships in the 1950s (1950, 1952, 1954, 1955).

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, native reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his 10 seasons with the Red Wings, where he was often tasked with shadowing the NHL’s top scorers.

