Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Martin Nicholas (Marty) Pavelich, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 after a brief battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

“On behalf of the entire Red Wings organization I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the Pavelich family,” said Red Wings Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch. “Marty was beloved by all those who knew him, including my parents, Mike and Marian Ilitch. He was an integral part of four Stanley Cup championship teams for the Red Wings in the 1950’s and one of the hardest working players of his generation. He will be greatly missed.”