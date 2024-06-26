As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

DETROIT -- While preparing for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas, Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President & General Manager Steve Yzerman and his staff are readying for free agency, which opens next Monday, July 1, at Noon ET.

After signing prospect Albert Johansson to a one-year, two-way contract on June 19, the Red Wings currently have five pending restricted free agents – Lucas Raymond, Joe Veleno and Moritz Seider, as well as prospects Jonatan Berggren and Jared McIsaac – and six pending unrestricted free agents – Shayne Gostisbehere, Patrick Kane, Christian Fischer, David Perron, Daniel Sprong and goalie James Reimer.

Yzerman said the Red Wings are taking a tactical approach into free agency.

“Our goal is to build a team that can be sustainable, a playoff contender,” Yzerman said in a pre-draft Zoom call with the media last Friday. “We’ll stick with that. We’ll continue in free agency, whether it’s with our own free agents or others, to be selective and try to address certain needs. Both restricted and unrestricted free agents, I’ve been in contact with everyone.”