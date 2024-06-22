Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- As a member of both the Middle Eastern and LGBTQ+ community, Brandon Shamoun has a strong sense of identity that helps him engage in fulfilling and authentic work.

Shamoun serves as Vice Chair of the Michigan LGBTQ+ Commission, a statewide advisory body that serves as a bridge between the community and government to support the LGBTQ+ population. He is also the Commissioner of Stonewall Sports Detroit, a non-profit recreational sports organization that strives to strengthen the ties between local LGBTQ+ and allied communities.

“This is why I do this,” Shamoun said. “At the end of the day, folks can and should see other people like them. Representation really does matter.”

Shamoun is the third Game Changers honoree being recognized by the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Comerica Bank throughout June as part of Pride Month. The Game Changers program honors individuals who are committed to making a positive difference in the community.

“What started as a simple internet search to identify LGBTQ+ organizations at Wayne State University has now blossomed into a life centered around advocacy and awareness of the LGBTQ+ community for Brandon Shamoun,” said Kevin Brown, Director of Community Impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “In addition to his work with Wayne State and the State of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ Commission, Brandon is leveraging the incredible power of sport to unite and affirm communities through Stonewall Sports Detroit.”