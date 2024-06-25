Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion scored 918 points in 953 games with Red Wings from 2001-16

DET-Datsyuk
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Mike Gartner, Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee today announced that former Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk has been elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Honored Membership in the Player Category.

Datsyuk, who was elected in his first year of eligibility, played 14 seasons with the Red Wings from 2001-16 and ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders with 953 games played (T9th), 314 goals (8th), 604 assists (6th), 918 points (7th), a plus-249 rating (3rd), 97 power play goals (9th), 330 power play points (6th), eight overtime goals (5th), 51 game-winning goals (8th) and 2,244 shots (9th). The 45-year-old won or tied for Detroit's scoring lead in six consecutive seasons (2003-04 to 2009-10), including back-to-back 97-point campaigns in 2007-08 and 2008-09. Datsyuk was honored as one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players as part of the league’s centennial celebration in 2017.

“I would like to congratulate Pavel on his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame,” said Red Wings Governor and CEO Christopher Ilitch. “Pavel was one of the most talented players in league history and had Red Wings fans around the world on the edge of their seats every time he touched the puck. Throughout his career, he was consistently recognized for his stellar defensive play, a testament to how great of an all-around talent he truly was. The ‘Magic Man’ created so many incredible memories for our fans and played an integral part in bringing two Stanley Cup championships to the city of Detroit. Congratulations again, Pavel, on this tremendous achievement.”

Datsyuk helped the Red Wings clinch 14 consecutive Stanley Cup playoff berths and ranks among the team’s all-time postseason leaders with 157 games played (8th), 42 goals (T8th), 71 assists (5th), 113 points (6th), a plus-34 rating (4th), 15 power play goals (T6th), 38 power play points (T7th), seven game-winning goals (T10th) and 424 shots (5th). He was a member of Detroit’s Stanley Cup-winning team as a rookie in 2002, collecting six points (3-3-6) in 21 postseason contests. Datsyuk also guided the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup championship in 2008, recording 23 points (10-13-23) in 22 playoff matchups, including a hat trick in Game 3 of the 2008 Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (171st overall) of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft, Datsyuk made his NHL debut in 2001-02 and played in the 2002 NHL YoungStars Game. He was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team in 2008-09 after recording 97 points (32-65-97), a plus-34 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 81 games. Datsyuk was selected to four NHL All-Star Games (2004, 2008, 2009, 2012), though he did not participate in the 2009 edition due to injury. Datsyuk was named the recipient of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy four consecutive times from 2005-06 to 2008-09, presented annually “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.” He also earned the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in three successive seasons from 2007-08 to 2009-10. Additionally, Datsyuk won the NHL Plus-Minus Award in 2007-08 after leading all skaters with a plus-41 rating.

“Congratulations to Pavel on this extremely well-deserved honor,” said Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman. “Pavel’s world-class skills made him one of the best one-on-one players of all time, but his high-end compete and work ethic separated him from his peers. He was a dynamic force who excelled at both ends of the ice and in all situations. He was an exceptional player and will rightfully take his place amongst the game’s greats in November.”

A native of Yekaterinburg, Russia, Datsyuk is also a member of the exclusive Triple Gold Club, winning a gold medal representing his country at the 2012 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden, before captaining the Olympic Athletes from Russia to a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Datsyuk also captured a silver medal at the 2010 IIHF World Championship and was named the tournament’s best forward after logging seven points (6-1-7) in six games. On the international stage, Datsyuk competed in five Winter Olympics (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018), seven IIHF World Championships (2001, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018) and two World Cup of Hockey events (2004, 2016).

Induction Weekend festivities will run from Friday, Nov. 8 through Sunday, Nov. 10 culminating with the Induction Celebration on Monday, Nov. 11 in Toronto, Ont.

Red Wings in the Hockey Hall of Fame
- 0.11 MB
Download Red Wings in the Hockey Hall of Fame

