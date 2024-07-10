‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said he was pleased to reach an agreement with Kane that works well for both sides.

“We were able to do a contract that has some bonuses in it that allows us some flexibility with our salary cap,” Yzerman said on July 4. “To either use it this year or push it into next year depending on how this season goes.”

Kane quickly settled in with the Red Wings in 2023-24, recording 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games after signing a one-year contract with the club on Nov. 28, following hip resurfacing surgery the 35-year-old forward underwent on June 1, 2023.

“I had a lot of opportunity to play in some good situations, whether it was power play or top-six minutes,” Kane said about his debut season in Detroit. “Just want to take it to the next level next year.”

Kane certainly lived up to his “Showtime” nickname last season, leading the Red Wings with seven game-winning goals, including three overtime winners.

"Looking back at some of the moments and some of the calls that (Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster) Ken Daniels had, I can watch those clips for the rest of my life," Kane said. "The calls he had on some of the goals I scored, those are moments that give you chills. You want to create more of those."