‘My heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back’: Kane re-signs one-year deal with Red Wings

35-year-old forward excited to help club build on momentum made during 2023-24 season

DET_Kane_071024
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Red Wings may have a lot of new faces on their roster for the 2024-25 season, but a clutch veteran presence will be staying in Detroit.

On June 30, the Red Wings announced they re-signed Patrick Kane to a one-year contract. Set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Kane said he knew all along he wanted to return to Detroit.

“For me, my heart was set on coming to Detroit and being back in Detroit,” Kane said in a Zoom call with the media on Monday. “I thought it was a good fit last year. Love the team. We were really comfortable living there.”

Patrick Kane | Media Availability

Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said he was pleased to reach an agreement with Kane that works well for both sides.

“We were able to do a contract that has some bonuses in it that allows us some flexibility with our salary cap,” Yzerman said on July 4. “To either use it this year or push it into next year depending on how this season goes.”

Kane quickly settled in with the Red Wings in 2023-24, recording 47 points (20 goals, 27 assists) in 50 games after signing a one-year contract with the club on Nov. 28, following hip resurfacing surgery the 35-year-old forward underwent on June 1, 2023.

“I had a lot of opportunity to play in some good situations, whether it was power play or top-six minutes,” Kane said about his debut season in Detroit. “Just want to take it to the next level next year.”

Kane certainly lived up to his “Showtime” nickname last season, leading the Red Wings with seven game-winning goals, including three overtime winners.

"Looking back at some of the moments and some of the calls that (Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster) Ken Daniels had, I can watch those clips for the rest of my life," Kane said. "The calls he had on some of the goals I scored, those are moments that give you chills. You want to create more of those."

Kane, who spent his first 16 NHL seasons and won three Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks, said that Red Wings fans quickly helped Detroit feel like home.

“I love the fans,” Kane said. “I thought the fans really embraced me too. You never really know what to expect, especially me being in Chicago for so long and coming to Detroit. I know that’s a huge rivalry, but just the embrace of the fans was incredible.”

But Kane was no stranger to Detroit prior to joining the Red Wings last season.

In 2003, Kane moved from his hometown Buffalo, N.Y., to play youth hockey in the metro area, where he lived with former Red Wings forward Pat Verbeek in Birmingham, Mich. Kane also played two seasons (2004-06) with the U.S. National Team Development Program, which was based in Ann Arbor at the time.

Kane said off-ice comfortability factored into his decision to re-sign with the Red Wings.

“I think the suburbs in Detroit are unbelievable,” Kane said. “I lived there when I was 14 but when I came back, I didn’t realize how nice they were and what a great spot it is to live and raise a family. You have a lot of options, whether it’s playing hockey or the schools at your disposal. I really like how (Little Caesars Arena) is set up with the practice rink and the game rink all in one venue. I think the organization treats you first class, so there’s a lot of good things going if you’re a free agent or a player and you want to come to the Red Wings.”

Staying healthy is one of Kane’s top priorities for this season. The veteran forward’s training last summer was limited due to his hip resurfacing surgery and his rehab carried over into the 2023-24 campaign.

That’s not the case for Kane this offseason.

“I feel really good,” Kane said. “Really happy with how I’m feeling with my body, the hip becoming part of my body now. Just kind of feeling like it’s all one is something I’ve been searching for throughout the first year of the process after surgery. I’m feeling good, feeling fresh.”

