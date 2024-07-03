Red Wings acquire goaltender Gage Alexander from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 NHL entry draft

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired goaltender Gage Alexander from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Alexander, 22, spent the entire 2023-24 season with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers, posting a 5-8-2 record with a 3.76 goals-against average, an 0.887 save percentage and one shutout in 19 appearances. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound netminder split time between the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls and Tulsa in 2022-23, logging a 5-7-3 record with a 3.59 goals-against average, an 0.887 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games with the Gulls, in addition to a 1-4-1 record with a 3.61 goals-against average and an 0.875 save percentage in six appearances with the Oilers. Originally selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Alexander has totaled a 3.72 goals-against average and an 0.884 save percentage in 25 ECHL contests with Tulsa.

Prior to turning professional, Alexander began the 2022-23 season with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos, showing an 8-5-1 record with a 3.47 goals-against average and an 0.898 save percentage in 15 games. Alexander played the entire 2021-22 campaign with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice, logging an 18-7-4 record with a 2.40 goals-against average, a 0.911 save percentage and two shutouts in 29 appearances. In total, Alexander posted a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and three shutouts in 60 WHL games with the Ice and Broncos from 2019-23. The Okotoks, Alta., native played in parts of two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Elite Hockey League from 2017-19. He spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Rockyview Raiders of the Alberta Minor Midget Hockey League and was named the circuit’s top goaltender after finishing with a 14-3-1 record with a 1.45 goals-against average and a 0.945 save percentage in 18 contests.

Gage Alexander, Goalie

Born Jul 2 2002 -- Okotoks, ALTA

Height 6.06 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

Selected by Anaheim Ducks round 5 #148 overall 2021 NHL Entry Draft