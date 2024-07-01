Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Pair of Michigan natives sign free-agent deals with Detroit

By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000 and signed center Sheldon Dries to a two-year, two-way contract.

Campbell, 32, split the 2023-24 season between the Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound goaltender made five appearances with the Oilers during the 2023-24 campaign, while posting an 18-13-1 record with a 2.63 goals-against average, a 0.918 save percentage and three shutouts in 33 games with the Condors. Campbell spent the entire 2022-23 season with the Oilers, showing a 21-9-4 record with a 3.41 goals-against average, an 0.888 save percentage and one shutout in 36 regular-season games, in addition to a 1-0 record with a 1.01 goals-against average and a 0.961 save percentage in four relief appearances during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the first round (11th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Campbell has logged a 93-52-18 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, a 0.909 save percentage and 10 shutouts in 176 games with the Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and Oilers. He has also racked up a 117-82-26 record with a 2.72 goals-against average, a 0.911 save percentage and 17 shutouts in 235 AHL games with the Texas Stars, Ontario Reign and Condors, winning a Calder Cup championship with Texas in 2014.

A native of Port Huron, Mich., Campbell played two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League prior to turning professional, accumulating a 45-29-11 record in 91 appearances between the Windsor Spitfires and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds from 2010-12. Campbell also spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2008-10. On the international stage, Campbell has represented Team USA at the IIHF World Championship in 2011 and 2015, earning a bronze medal at the 2015 tournament. He also competed in three straight IIHF World Junior Championships from 2010-12, winning a gold medal in 2010 and a bronze medal in 2011 as the tournament’s best goaltender. Additionally, Campbell was a gold medalist at back-to-back IIHF World Under-18 Championships in 2009 and 2010, garnering MVP honors at the 2010 edition. He also made four appearances with Team USA at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Dries, 30, spent the entire 2023-24 season with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks and ranked among the team leaders with 29 goals (1st), 23 assists (7th), 52 points (T3rd), a plus-six rating (5th), 45 penalty minutes (6th), six power play goals (T2nd), 16 power play points (3rd), four shorthanded goals (1st), two game-winning goals (T7th) and 167 shots (1st) in 54 games. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound forward also recorded three points (1-2-3) in six postseason contests with Abbotsford. Dries played the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks, collecting 17 points (11-6-17) and 29 penalty minutes in 63 games. He also picked up four points (1-3-4) in two appearances with Abbotsford in 2022-23. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has registered 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 204 points (113-91-204) and 222 penalty minutes in 274 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles and Canucks.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as team captain during his final three seasons. In total, Dries tallied 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team in his senior year. Prior to his collegiate career, Dries racked up 87 points (41-46-87) and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers from 2010-13, winning a Clark Cup championship in 2012 under Red Wings Head Coach Derek Lalonde. On the international stage, Dries represented Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, logging seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four games.

Jack Campbell, Goalie

Born Jan 9 1992  -- Port Huron, MI

Height 6.03 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Dallas Stars round 1 #11 overall 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Sheldon Dries, Center

Born Apr 23 1994  -- Macomb, MI

Height 5.09 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L

Campbell and Dries Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Campbell and Dries Stats

