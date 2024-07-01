Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

Blueliner has recorded 222 points in 455 NHL games since 2015-16

DET-Gustafsson
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million.

Gustafsson, 32, spent the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers, logging 31 points (6-25-31), a plus-three rating and 35 penalty minutes in 76 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound defenseman also recorded three assists and eight penalty minutes in 16 postseason contests, helping the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three years. Gustafsson split the 2022-23 season between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, tallying 38 points (7-31-38), a plus-nine rating and 21 penalty minutes in 61 games with the Capitals before adding four points in nine regular-season appearances with the Maple Leafs. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has registered 222 points (45-177-222) and 143 penalty minutes in 455 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Capitals, Maple Leafs and Rangers, playing in the Stanley Cup Final with the Canadiens in 2021. He also notched 58 points (11-47-58) and 96 penalty minutes in 120 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs from 2015-18, competing in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson spent two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, collecting 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also played parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson represented Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, finishing with seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in eight games. He also picked up four points (2-2-4), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in eight appearances at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. Gustafsson won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six contests. Additionally, Gustafsson dished out two assists in eight games at the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Erik Gustafsson, Defense

Born Mar 14 1992  -- Nynashamn, Sweden

Height 6.01 -- Weight 189 -- Shoots L  

Selected by Edmonton Oilers round 4 #93 overall 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Gustafsson Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Gustafsson Stats

News Feed

Red Wings re-sign Christian Fischer to one-year contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Jack Campbell to one-year contract and forward Sheldon Dries to two-year, two-way contract

Red Wings sign goaltender Cam Talbot to two-year contract

Red Wings sign defenseman William Lagesson to one-year contract

Brandsegg-Nygard savors 2024 NHL Entry Draft experience 

Red Wings release 2024 development camp roster

Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to one-year contract extension

Red Wings to hold 2024 Development Camp at Little Caesars Arena July 1-5

Red Wings add more promising talent on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft 

Red Wings select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Red Wings select ‘really good two-way player’ Michael Brandsegg-Nygard at No. 15 overall on Day 1 of 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Red Wings mourn the loss of Marty Pavelich

Reid Beyerlein celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

As 2024 NHL Entry Draft and free agency near, Yzerman remains focused on building Red Wings into sustainable contender

Pavel Datsyuk elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Red Wings acquire forward Jesse Kiiskinen and second-round pick in 2024 NHL entry draft from Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Andrew Gibson

Red Wings announce 2024-25 preseason schedule

Brandon Shamoun named Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Yzerman outlines Red Wings’ plans and approach for 2024 NHL Entry Draft  

Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

Fans can join the Winged Wheel Nation Waitlist ahead of 2025-26 campaign by placing a deposit or purchasing 10-game plan for upcoming 2024-25 season

Red Wings sign defenseman Albert Johansson to one-year contract extension

Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Larkin’s leadership just as valuable as his production for Red Wings in 2023-24 season

Emme Zanotti recognized as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

Amid busy offseason, Lalonde looking forward to Red Wings’ 2024-25 campaign

Jay Kaplan celebrated as Pride Month Game Changers honoree

Goaltending coach Alex Westlund appreciative of opportunity with Team USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Red Wings sign forward Jakub Rychlovský to two-year, entry-level contract

Soderblom trusting learning process, looking for more after 2023-24 season with Griffins

Cossa shows growth, strong work ethic in first full season with Griffins

Rebeka Islam named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Johansson excited for future while living in the moment with Griffins 

Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season