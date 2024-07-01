Red Wings sign defenseman Erik Gustafsson to two-year contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million.

Gustafsson, 32, spent the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers, logging 31 points (6-25-31), a plus-three rating and 35 penalty minutes in 76 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound defenseman also recorded three assists and eight penalty minutes in 16 postseason contests, helping the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three years. Gustafsson split the 2022-23 season between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs, tallying 38 points (7-31-38), a plus-nine rating and 21 penalty minutes in 61 games with the Capitals before adding four points in nine regular-season appearances with the Maple Leafs. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has registered 222 points (45-177-222) and 143 penalty minutes in 455 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Capitals, Maple Leafs and Rangers, playing in the Stanley Cup Final with the Canadiens in 2021. He also notched 58 points (11-47-58) and 96 penalty minutes in 120 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs from 2015-18, competing in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson spent two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, collecting 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also played parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson represented Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, finishing with seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in eight games. He also picked up four points (2-2-4), a plus-five rating and two penalty minutes in eight appearances at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. Gustafsson won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six contests. Additionally, Gustafsson dished out two assists in eight games at the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Erik Gustafsson, Defense

Born Mar 14 1992 -- Nynashamn, Sweden

Height 6.01 -- Weight 189 -- Shoots L

Selected by Edmonton Oilers round 4 #93 overall 2012 NHL Entry Draft