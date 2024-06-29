Red Wings select forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård 15th overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Fifth-ranked international skater becomes first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Draft

Brandsegg-Nygard_WEB
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today selected forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Brandsegg-Nygård spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Mora IK in Sweden’s second-highest professional league, recording 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-three rating and 19 penalty minutes in 41 regular-season games. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward also collected 10 points (4-6-10) and eight penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests, helping Mora IK reach the Semifinals for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Brandsegg-Nygård logged 12 points (5-7-12), a plus-nine rating and 10 penalty minutes in seven games with Mora IK’s under-20 team in Sweden’s top junior league. A native of Oslo, Norway, Brandsegg-Nygård is the first Norwegian-born player to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft.

Brandsegg-Nygård debuted with Mora IK in 2022-23, logging three points (1-2-3), a plus-three rating and six penalty minutes in 11 games, along with 38 points (17-21-38) in 35 games at the under-20 level and 10 points (5-5-10) in four games with the under-18 squad. Prior to arriving in Sweden, Brandsegg-Nygård made his professional debut as a 16-year-old with Vålerenga in the EliteHockey Ligaen, skating in eight games in Norway’s top professional league during the 2021-22 campaign. He also collected 42 points (24-18-42) in 25 games with Vålerenga’s under-20 squad and 19 points (10-9-19) in seven games at the under-18 level in 2021-22. Brandsegg-Nygård paced Norway’s under-18 circuit with 16 goals in eight games in 2020-21.

On the international stage, Brandsegg-Nygård played for Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, recording five points (3-2-5) in seven games en route to being named one of his country’s top three performers. He also represented Norway at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging five points (3-2-5) in five games. Brandsegg-Nygård won a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Division I, collecting five points (2-3-5) in five games, and also captured a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship Division I with four points (2-2-4) in five appearances.

Detroit currently has seven selections for the second day of the 2024 Entry Draft: one in the second round (47th overall), one in the third round (80th), one in the fourth round (126th), one in the fifth round (144th), one in the sixth round (176th) and two in the seventh round (203rd and 208th).

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Right Wing

Born Oct 5 2005 Height 6.01 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots R

Selected by Detroit Red Wings round 1 #15 overall 2024 NHL Entry Draft

