Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Talbot said he’s excited to familiarize himself with the Detroit area, where his wife, Kelly, grew up until she was a teenager.
“She’s got some family in the area, which we’ve never had on any of the teams I’ve been part of,” Talbot said. “It will be nice to be close to family.”
The Red Wings rostered three goalies (Ville Husso, Alex Lyon and James Reimer) last season. And after signing goalie Jack Campbell, a Port Huron, Mich., native, to a one-year free-agent deal on July 1, Detroit currently has four netminders (Husso, Lyon, Talbot, Campbell) under contract in 2024-25.
“There’s going to be a competition no matter what between the three or four of us,” Talbot said. “I feel healthy and good even at my age. I played 54 games last year and made an All-Star appearance, so I feel I still have a lot left to give.”
Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said the club will have tough decisions to make in the crease going into Training Camp for the second straight year.
“We brought in three goaltenders last year,” Yzerman said. “Our goal wasn’t to go with three throughout the season. We debated initially on placing one of the goalies on waivers and ultimately waited. With injuries, we were glad we didn’t. We’ll see how Ville’s health is in Training Camp. We expect him to be 100 percent and ready to go. We’ll play it by ear and figure it out as we go along.”