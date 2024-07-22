Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Veteran netminder elated to sign two-year free-agent contract with Red Wings

GettyImages-2147914393
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – While weighing his options during 2024 NHL free agency, goalie Cam Talbot considered his role for each potential team, but the 37-year-old largely focused on what opportunity made the most sense off the ice for his family.

That’s why Talbot was happy he found an ideal fit with the Detroit Red Wings, who signed the netminder to a two-year free-agent contract on July 1.

“I seem to be part of (free agency) every summer,” Talbot said in his introductory Zoom call with the media on July 2. “You never really get used to it, especially with kids and family now. There’s a lot more to think about – situations, term, length, all that stuff. Detroit really checked a lot of boxes for me.”

Cam Talbot | Media Availability

Talbot spent the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Kings, posting a 27-20-6 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 games. The veteran netminder also represented the Kings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, marking his second career All-Star appearance.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Talbot said about his play last season. “It was a healthy competition (with goalie David Rittich) to start the season. I started really strong, got the All-Star nod in the beginning of January and had a little dip as did the rest of the team there going into February, but I finished strong again.”

Originally signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Talbot has compiled a 245-176-42 career record with a 2.63 GAA, .914 SV% and 31 shutouts in 486 NHL games for seven different clubs since 2013-14.

Adjusting to a different system is the biggest challenge a goalie faces when joining a new club, according to Talbot.

“I usually come to the city three to four weeks before camp to try to skate with the guys as much as possible, get to know them as much as I can,” Talbot said. “Figure out certain tendencies that the team has and that I can work my way into before camp even starts.”

Talbot said he’s excited to familiarize himself with the Detroit area, where his wife, Kelly, grew up until she was a teenager.

“She’s got some family in the area, which we’ve never had on any of the teams I’ve been part of,” Talbot said. “It will be nice to be close to family.”

The Red Wings rostered three goalies (Ville Husso, Alex Lyon and James Reimer) last season. And after signing goalie Jack Campbell, a Port Huron, Mich., native, to a one-year free-agent deal on July 1, Detroit currently has four netminders (Husso, Lyon, Talbot, Campbell) under contract in 2024-25.

“There’s going to be a competition no matter what between the three or four of us,” Talbot said. “I feel healthy and good even at my age. I played 54 games last year and made an All-Star appearance, so I feel I still have a lot left to give.”

Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman said the club will have tough decisions to make in the crease going into Training Camp for the second straight year.

“We brought in three goaltenders last year,” Yzerman said. “Our goal wasn’t to go with three throughout the season. We debated initially on placing one of the goalies on waivers and ultimately waited. With injuries, we were glad we didn’t. We’ll see how Ville’s health is in Training Camp. We expect him to be 100 percent and ready to go. We’ll play it by ear and figure it out as we go along.”

