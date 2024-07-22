Talbot believes Detroit is an ideal fit on and off the ice

Talbot spent the 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Kings, posting a 27-20-6 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 games. The veteran netminder also represented the Kings at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, marking his second career All-Star appearance.

“I thought I played pretty well,” Talbot said about his play last season. “It was a healthy competition (with goalie David Rittich) to start the season. I started really strong, got the All-Star nod in the beginning of January and had a little dip as did the rest of the team there going into February, but I finished strong again.”

Originally signed by the New York Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2010, Talbot has compiled a 245-176-42 career record with a 2.63 GAA, .914 SV% and 31 shutouts in 486 NHL games for seven different clubs since 2013-14.

Adjusting to a different system is the biggest challenge a goalie faces when joining a new club, according to Talbot.

“I usually come to the city three to four weeks before camp to try to skate with the guys as much as possible, get to know them as much as I can,” Talbot said. “Figure out certain tendencies that the team has and that I can work my way into before camp even starts.”