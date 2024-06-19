Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson showed tremendous potential during the 2023-24 season, which the 21-year-old defenseman split between the Detroit Red Wings and their AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.
Edvinsson’s bright future was also recognized last Thursday by the AHL, which named the Swedish blueliner to its 2023-24 Top Prospects Team. Determined by the league’s hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers, the Top Prospects Team includes three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.
Edvinsson is the first Griffins player to be selected to an AHL Top Prospects Team, which originated after the 2022-23 campaign.
“It’s a great award,” Edvinsson told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “I’m really honored to get it and it feels good to be recognized for the work that I put in. I’m really happy about it.”