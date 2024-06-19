Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

21-year-old defenseman set career-highs in goals and points with Grand Rapids Griffins this season, talks NHL aspirations for 2024-25 with DetroitRedWings.com

031924-AMF-2924
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Simon Edvinsson showed tremendous potential during the 2023-24 season, which the 21-year-old defenseman split between the Detroit Red Wings and their AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson’s bright future was also recognized last Thursday by the AHL, which named the Swedish blueliner to its 2023-24 Top Prospects Team. Determined by the league’s hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers, the Top Prospects Team includes three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players.

Edvinsson is the first Griffins player to be selected to an AHL Top Prospects Team, which originated after the 2022-23 campaign.

“It’s a great award,” Edvinsson told DetroitRedWings.com on Tuesday. “I’m really honored to get it and it feels good to be recognized for the work that I put in. I’m really happy about it.”

Edvinsson ended his second season in North America with career-highs in goals (eight) and points (30) in 54 regular-season games with the Griffins, including earning his first AHL All-Star Classic selection in January. He also collected two assists in six Calder Cup Playoffs games.

Although Grand Rapids was eliminated from the Central Division Final by the Milwaukee Admirals, Edvinsson said he made fond memories during his first AHL postseason experience.

“We had a great team and it was an unbelievable team feeling,” Edvinsson said. “Of course, going out that way sucked but everybody had fun along the way. Those will be memories for life.”

Edvinsson also skated in 16 games with the Red Wings this season, recording two points (one goal, one assist) and averaging 18:15 of ice time. According to Edvinsson, helping Detroit push for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs down the stretch was a big step in his development.

“I felt I grew a lot as a hockey player,” Edvinsson said. “I felt I really leveled up my game and was really ready to play."

Fellow defenseman Moritz Seider said Edvinsson is an exciting talent.

“I think everyone kind of knew what (Edvinsson) was going to bring to our team,” Seider said on April 18. “He’s a big, strong skater. He can pass the puck really well, isn’t afraid of blocking shots and throwing his body around. He also has a dynamic element to his offense and that’s something that helped us.”

Edvinsson is constantly working to improve all aspects of his game and said he will use Detroit’s stinging end to its season as added motivation going forward.

“That’s one of the things I get motivated about, but nothing is going to come easy,” Edvinsson said. “It’s going to be a hard summer with a lot of workouts and ice practices. I want to be at that next level and bring as many points as soon as possible, so that’s going to be the challenge.”

Edvinsson said the feedback he received from his exit interviews with the Griffins and Red Wings will help guide him during his offseason training.

“We talked about how this season went, my performance and how I should prepare for next season,” he said. “I want to start really strong, so I’m going to prepare for the next level.”

Edvinsson, who returned to his native Sweden for the summer, said he plans to see his family and friends when he’s not at the rink or gym.

“I practice pretty much every day,” Edvinsson said. “I have the weekends free, so I like to visit my parents just south of Gothenburg to have dinner. I will also see my friends, play some golf. My golf game is not so good right now, but it’s improving.”

