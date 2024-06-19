Edvinsson honored to be named to AHL’s Top Prospects Team following 2023-24 season

Fellow defenseman Moritz Seider said Edvinsson is an exciting talent.

“I think everyone kind of knew what (Edvinsson) was going to bring to our team,” Seider said on April 18. “He’s a big, strong skater. He can pass the puck really well, isn’t afraid of blocking shots and throwing his body around. He also has a dynamic element to his offense and that’s something that helped us.”

Edvinsson is constantly working to improve all aspects of his game and said he will use Detroit’s stinging end to its season as added motivation going forward.

“That’s one of the things I get motivated about, but nothing is going to come easy,” Edvinsson said. “It’s going to be a hard summer with a lot of workouts and ice practices. I want to be at that next level and bring as many points as soon as possible, so that’s going to be the challenge.”

Edvinsson said the feedback he received from his exit interviews with the Griffins and Red Wings will help guide him during his offseason training.

“We talked about how this season went, my performance and how I should prepare for next season,” he said. “I want to start really strong, so I’m going to prepare for the next level.”

Edvinsson, who returned to his native Sweden for the summer, said he plans to see his family and friends when he’s not at the rink or gym.

“I practice pretty much every day,” Edvinsson said. “I have the weekends free, so I like to visit my parents just south of Gothenburg to have dinner. I will also see my friends, play some golf. My golf game is not so good right now, but it’s improving.”