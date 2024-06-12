Lyon hungry for more, aiming to be even better after 2023-24 season with Red Wings

DETROIT -- After signing a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings last summer, Alex Lyon entered Training Camp expecting to be the starting goaltender for the club’s AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins during the 2023-24 season.

Instead, Lyon earned an increased role in his first season with the Red Wings, emerging as Detroit’s No. 1 netminder. The 31-year-old set NHL career-highs in games played (44) and starts (43) this season, finishing 21-18-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and two shutouts.

“(The 2023-24 campaign) gave me a very clear view of the things that I need to work on,” Lyon said in his end-of-season media session. “Trying to find that consistency over the full course of the season, it’s a difficult thing. Honestly, it gets me excited and motivates me more than anything to be the best version of myself. I now have a better understanding of what it’s going to take and what that looks like.”