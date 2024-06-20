Red Wings to host Sticks & Picks Festival, presented by Bud Light, at Little Caesars Arena for first round of NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28

DETROIT -- On the evening of the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Friday, June 28, Hockeytown will be the place to be as the Detroit Red Wings host the “Sticks & Picks” Festival, presented by Bud Light. The family-friendly event will be held outside Little Caesars Arena in the plaza areas, and inside the venue in the seating bowl.

The festival will run from 6-10 p.m., and tickets are just $5, with children ages 2 and under receiving free admission. Parking will be available for $10 in the UWM, Trinity Health and Temple West garages surrounding Little Caesars Arena and can be purchased in advance at ParkWhiz.com. ESPN’s live broadcast will begin at 7 p.m., with the Red Wings currently slated to pick 15th in the first round.

Tickets to the Sticks & Picks Festival can be purchased here, or at the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena the day of the event from 4-8 p.m. For more information visit DetroitRedWings.com/SticksAndPicks.

Fans can enjoy live music and entertainment outside the arena and watch the entirety of the NHL Draft on the center hung videoboard in the lower level of the seating bowl.

Similar to recent draft parties, the Chevrolet Plaza will feature tailgate games, fan giveaways, artists and face painters, concessions, a variety of food trucks and Instagram photo opportunities, including a 360-Degree Camera. The Detroit Red Wings Foundation will host a Tent Sale in the Chevrolet Plaza, and Nütrl Vodka Seltzer sampling will be available for fans ages 21 and over.

Interested fans can play street hockey in one of two rinks on Henry Street on the southwest side of Little Caesars Arena. Former Red Wings players will sign autographs in the plaza areas.

Inside the arena, fans can enjoy Red Wings and Detroit Tigers co-branded giveaways, additional autograph opportunities with Red Wings alumni, a selfie station, LED mini golf, and Coca-Cola sampling. ESPN’s broadcast will be shown on the center hung videoboard – with sound – and will be lowered for prime viewing. Interviews with special guests and Draft analysis will take place during ESPN’s commercial breaks.

Select concessions will be available for purchase inside Little Caesars Arena, and Mike’s Pizza Bar and Detroit House will be open. The Team Store will also be open for attendees, with clearance items available featuring 50-75 percent discounts. Winged Wheel Nation members will receive an additional 10 percent off.